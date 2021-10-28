The Ethical Life podcast: Does regulating social media thwart free speech?

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, delivered opening remarks at a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.” Witnesses from the three companies appeared at the hearing, with TikTok and Snap appearing before Congress for the first time. The hearing was the fourth in a series of bipartisan hearings spearheaded by Blumenthal and Ranking Member U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to inform legislation and prompt action by social media companies to address harms and dangers faced by children online.

