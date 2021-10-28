CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Ethical Life podcast: Does regulating social media thwart free speech?

By Richard Kyte The Ethical Life
Quad Cities Onlines
 8 days ago

Episode 24: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate what responsibility Facebook has to control the content we see in our news feeds. In the second segment, they look at the continued struggles companies face in...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Inside the New Life of Music Publicists in an Era of Social Media Backlash

A notable amount of the commentary surrounding DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami centered on publicists. DaBaby’s initial refusal to apologize had many people tweeting and sharing memes about how stressed his publicists must have been in those chaotic moments. The hoopla opened a larger conversation about how PR...
CELEBRITIES
DoingItLocal

Social Media Investigation

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, delivered opening remarks at a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.” Witnesses from the three companies appeared at the hearing, with TikTok and Snap appearing before Congress for the first time. The hearing was the fourth in a series of bipartisan hearings spearheaded by Blumenthal and Ranking Member U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to inform legislation and prompt action by social media companies to address harms and dangers faced by children online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Yglesias
KIDO Talk Radio

Beloved Boise Pastor Banned From Facebook

Social media is a powerful means of communication. In Idaho and across the country, millions, superstars and influencers have used social media platforms to gain wealth, influence, and promote nonprofit causes. Access to social media has been the subject of congressional investigations over the banning of conservatives and others like...
BOISE, ID
The Next Web

Banning anonymous social media accounts won’t stop hate speech

In the wake of the tragic death of the member of parliament for Southend West, David Amess, fellow MPs have been talking about how to best protect both politicians and the public from abuse and harm. This has included a strong focus on enacting laws designed to halt online abuse, even though police have not linked Amess’s killing to this issue directly.
U.K.
psychologytoday.com

Your Brain on Social Media

When leading developers of social media are carefully restricting their children's access to popular sites, we can suspect that something is very wrong. Is this simply an example case of the paranoia that greets all new technologies, or is there genuine cause for concern?. The Instagram Scandal as One Red...
INTERNET
CharlotteObserver.com

UNC Charlotte professor’s podcast connects witchcraft, how we interact on social media

The intersection of mythology, pop culture and science intrigues Heather D. Freeman, professor of art and digital media at UNC Charlotte. “I’ve been studying the history of magic for six or seven years,” said Freeman, 46. “One of the things that’s really exciting to me is how diverse magical practice is. There are people all around us who practice magic.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Ethical Life#Americans#The Guardian Subscribe#Lee Enterprises
New York Post

Trump pledges to ‘restore’ free speech through new media company

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to unveil his new social media venture, saying the project will “challenge the dominance of the Big Tech giants” and will address the “corruption” of major tech platforms. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is set to launch in beta for “invited guests”...
POTUS
psychologytoday.com

The Spin on Social Media May Be Hurting Your Love Life

Surveys have found that many posts on Facebook are distorted or inaccurate. On dating websites, men and women tend to exaggerate their profiles in different ways. Although white lies might generate more interest at first, eventually these erode trust and connection. The social network is a vast relationship minefield where...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
hudsonvalley360.com

Free speech in the internet age

Each new technological advance has brought along its own set of fresh challenges. The internet is one such advance, a marvelous, near-instantaneous linking of all the world’s brains, and, with it, a free speech problem concerning the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation. There’s a substantial difference between these two, going...
INTERNET
MSNBC

Kara Swisher: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on social media regulations

NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Kara Swisher join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Congress’s inaction on regulating social media companies. “It's up to Congress to act. You know they’ve been doing nothing forever, from the beginning of time essentially of these things. And they've never done any laws or rules that protect children or protect privacy or protect data or deal with misinformation,” says Swisher. Oct. 26, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
laconiadailysun.com

PSU to host conversation on free speech

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a "Conversation on Free Speech" with Nadine Strossen, professor at New York Law School, and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Merrill Place Conference Center on PSU’s campus and virtually via Zoom.
PLYMOUTH, NH
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Social Media is Here to Stay

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. The busiest place in most cities is downtown, where, according to Petula Clark, everything’s waiting for you. In Kansas City, the downtown area features the standard skyscrapers, museums, and dining hot spots, but it also uniquely includes a winery: KC Wineworks.
SMALL BUSINESS
Gazette

Josh Hawley calls 'liberal media' the 'gatekeepers' of free speech

Josh Hawley said the "liberal media" wants control over the entire industry and that Big Tech centralizes the power for them. The senator, a Missouri Republican, accused "left-wing" journalists of being "gatekeepers" who don't solely "report on the facts" like the public wants them to. "The liberal media want to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy