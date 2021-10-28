CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Maryland Beaches...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 13:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County .Periods of heavy showers and storms may produce locally heavy rainfall across portion of Brevard and Volusia counties beginning Friday morning and continuing into Friday night. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard and Southern Brevard. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Camden; Inland Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland Glynn and Inland Camden Counties. In Florida, Inland Nassau and Western Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 PM 4.5 0.8 0.7 3-4 NONE 05/08 AM 5.7 2.0 0.9 4-5 MINOR 05/09 PM 4.7 1.0 1.0 5 NONE 06/09 AM 5.8 2.1 1.0 5 MINOR 06/09 PM 5.1 1.4 1.5 5-6 NONE 07/09 AM 6.4 2.7 1.7 6-8 MODERATE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The Immokalee area in northern inland Collier County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 844 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Immokalee, Ave Maria, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam, Eastern Clay, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.9 to 8.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 8:12 PM this evening and around 8:48 AM Friday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 PM 7.3 1.5 1.1 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.8 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.6 2.8 1.4 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.3 1.5 1.4 N/A Minor 07/10 AM 8.4 2.6 1.4 N/A Major
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 1 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around the Humboldt Bay area. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 1 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon and Jackson Ranch road in the Arcata Bottoms are the most likely places to observe some minor flooding.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and east central, central, south central and interior southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Western Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland Glynn and Inland Camden Counties. In Florida, Inland Nassau and Western Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday morning by around 945 AM CDT /1045 AM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently near Riverton. Flooding at Montezuma and Terre Haute will end overnight, but flooding downstream will continue through at least the start of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Sunday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Sunday, November 14. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN

