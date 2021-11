The Detroit Pistons bench looked awesome in the preseason. However, the substitutes have gotten off to a miserable start in the real NBA season. One of the few positives of last year was the fact the Pistons had the highest-scoring bench in the NBA. It may not have helped them win games, they did go 20-52 after all, but it made them a lot more competitive (and made people who bet on them quite happy as they usually covered).

