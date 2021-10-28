CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China planner met with coal producers to study profiteering standards

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Thursday that it had met with coal producers and the sector’s industry association on Wednesday to study standards and identify methods of profiteering.

The announcement by the National Development and Reform Commission’s (NDRC) comes a day after it said it had met with coal producers and the industry association to discuss measures to cool prices, as well as details such as price levels and the time frame for their implementation. (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

