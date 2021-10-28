CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abuses by Sahel Security Forces Against Citizens Are Down

By Henry Wilkins
Voice of America
 8 days ago

Once commonplace, abuses by state security forces against civilians...

www.voanews.com

Shropshire Star

‘Two killed’ by security forces during protests against Sudan military coup

The shootings came despite repeated appeals by the West to Sudan’s new military rulers to show restraint. Sudanese security forces shot dead two people during mass protests against the country’s recent military coup, a doctors’ union said. The shootings came despite repeated appeals by the West to Sudan’s new military...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say 13 people were wounded by roadside bomb that exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in a Pakistani bazaar. Tuesday’s attack happened in the district of Kharan in Baluchistan province. According to police, authorities transported the wounded to hospitals. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence. Pakistan insists it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
#Mali#Burkina Faso#Niger#State Security
Voice of America

After Year of Fighting, Tigrayan Forces Say They Are Advancing on Addis Ababa

WASHINGTON — Ethiopia Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of brutal fighting between government forces and regional Amhara militiamen aligned with Eritrean forces against rebels in the northern Tigray region. Now, Tigrayan forces say they are advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa, and that it could fall within months or even weeks.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks

The supreme leader of the Taliban warned Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of Afghanistan. The Islamist militant movement seized power in August after overrunning the capital and ousting the collapsing US-backed government, declaring a new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
WORLD
The Independent

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved. His brother carried him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries several days later, surrounded by family. He was 20 years old, and just one of more than a dozen protesters who have been killed since last week. More than 200 also have been injured. On Oct....
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
AFP

Hospital attack undermines Taliban security pledges

Just a few months after the Taliban took charge in Kabul and promised to restore peace in Afghanistan, many Afghans still fear an invisible enemy: the Islamic State. One doctor said the Islamic State are the Taliban, but worse.
WORLD
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
The Independent

International Criminal Court opens probe in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas. Standing alongside Maduro, Kahn said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist around Venezuela. But he vowed not to tolerate any interference in the investigation. He also signed an agreement with the Maduro government that would allow national authorities to advance in their own accountability efforts as outlined by the international treaty that gave rise to the United Nations-sponsored criminal court. The ICC, at the urging of several Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, opened a preliminary investigation into abuses in 2018. With the opening of a formal probe, Venezuela joins a handful of mostly African nations where crimes are being investigated by the ICC.
POLITICS
wsau.com

Spain’s court agrees to extradite Venezuela’s ex-spymaster Carvajal to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s High Court said on Wednesday it had agreed to extradite former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States where he faces drug trafficking charges, after he was denied political asylum in Spain. The former general and close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ethiopian Government Declares State of Emergency

NEW YORK — The Ethiopian federal government declared a nationwide state of emergency Tuesday, as its battle with Tigrayan forces reaches the one-year mark and fighting has escalated in northern Ethiopia. “The Council of Ministers has a declared nationwide state of emergency effective Tuesday, November 2, 2021,” read a statement...
WORLD
Voice of America

Under Taliban, Radio Stations Promoting Women's Voices Make Changes

Mina Akbari used to have a busy work schedule, presenting two daily shows for Shamshad TV in Kabul, and preparing content on women's issues for Nargis, a radio station in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. But since the Taliban took Kabul on August 15, Akbari has been at home, too scared...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban size up the threat from a tenacious IS-K

As the Taliban shift their focus from insurgency to government, their most formidable rival is the Islamic State's regional chapter, which has staged a string of bloody attacks in recent weeks. The latest atrocity claimed by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) killed at least 19 people Tuesday, including a senior Taliban commander at a military hospital in Kabul, with dozens more wounded. It followed the slaughter of scores of Shiite Muslims at a mosque last month, and a suicide bombing that killed more than 100 people including 13 US soldiers as American troops evacuated in August. Here is a look at the rivalry between the two groups:
UNITED NATIONS

