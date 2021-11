Greiss made 32 saves in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Thursday. The Bruins tilted the ice sharply and took too many penalties. Greiss was but a single man fighting an impossible battle against a fierce opponent. Patrice Bergeron tied a Bruins' record for power-play goals in a game (three) and scored four total on the night. Greiss has now allowed five goals in three of his last four starts, and lost all three of those contests. Use extreme caution, even with matchups. Two of those came against the potent Bruins and Leafs, but the struggling Canadiens also rang up five on him.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO