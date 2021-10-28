Bay Area home sold $1.5 million over asking price in just 10 days

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A single-family home in the Bay Area sold for $1.5 million over the asking price in just ten days.

The home at 5 The Uplands, Berkeley was listed at $2.75 million and sold for $4.25 million, according to Compass.

It received nine offers, and eight of those offers were over asking.

Take a look inside and out:

