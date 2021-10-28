CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area home sold $1.5 million over asking price in just 10 days

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A single-family home in the Bay Area sold for $1.5 million over the asking price in just ten days.

West Coast rents are on the rise, except in the Bay Area: report

The home at 5 The Uplands, Berkeley was listed at $2.75 million and sold for $4.25 million, according to Compass.

It received nine offers, and eight of those offers were over asking.

Take a look inside and out:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wovvp_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbVg1_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9HjR_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeMcA_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOMcm_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ktk1r_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BqYN_0cerSoZO00
    Credit: Circle Visions

For more photos and details, check out the full listing .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 15

I Am Phil
7d ago

I moved from SJ to Modesto and paid a fraction of that and got twice the house….yeah you can keep that nonsense

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Plans moving forward to bring new Costco warehouse to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Plans are moving forward to bring another Costco to San Jose. Last month, San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones informed residents living in District 1 through his monthly newsletter about plans of a new Costco coming to the Westgate West shopping center, located at the corner of Prospect Road and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Expect to pay premium price for crab this holiday season

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — From Monterey to Point Area along the Mendocino County coast, commercial and recreational crab fishing will be delayed this season.  Just weeks before Thanksgiving, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the Dungeness crab fishing season will be delayed due to the presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea […]
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Berkeley, CA
Business
Berkeley, CA
Real Estate
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Large tree, power lines block San Anselmo roadway

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — A large tree and power lines were are blocking the roadway at Center Blvd between Madrone Ave and Saunders Ave and all arterial streets on Thursday morning. The alert from Central Marin police came at 4:35 a.m. Police said the fire department, public works and PG&E are all on the […]
SAN ANSELMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Circle Visions Credit
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy