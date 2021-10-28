CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Women of Congress take on the press in charity softball game

By Kristin Kasper
KTRE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Women politicians and members of the press went head to head Wednesday night to raise money against breast cancer. The Congressional Women’s Softball Game was back after being canceled last year due the coronavirus pandemic. “The odds are not with us,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Safe at first (amendment): Press triumphs again at Congressional Softball Game

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, after months of round-the-clock negotiations on multitrillion-dollar legislation, Congress’ hopes of yelling “Stop the presses!” fell short. The Bad News Babes won their 5th consecutive Congressional Women’s Softball Game, 5-1, before a crowd of hundreds at Watkins Recreation Center in Southeast Washington. Like the often...
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

Congressional Softball Game is back with eight rookie lawmakers

“We’re gonna crush them. Absolutely crush them,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said last Friday. “No mercy. It’ll be a bloodbath.”. The New York Democrat wasn’t talking about the ongoing negotiations over a reconciliation package, nor the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey. She was talking softball — specifically the Congressional Women’s Softball Game set for 7 p.m. this Wednesday. The annual matchup pits members of Congress against the Bad News Babes, a squad of Washington-based journalists.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Lancaster Farming

Bipartisan Bills in Congress Take Food Security Seriously [Opinion]

This is truly a watershed moment for agriculture. Several bipartisan bills are moving through both chambers of Congress right now. The American Beef Labeling Act, S.2716, is now under consideration in the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Simply put, it requires the U.S. Trade Representative and Department of Agriculture to work with the World Trade Organization to develop language to enable Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (M-COOL) for beef. If no deal is reached by the U.S. trade representative that satisfies the WTO within a year of enactment, S.2716 then becomes law and the U.S. will enjoy the benefits of M-COOL for beef. It is sponsored by two Republicans and two Democrats. It makes so much sense for Americans to understand what country their beef originates from that even Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is a vegan, is one of the co-sponsors. This bill is not only good for agricultural producers, but consumers as well. It seems that regardless of the animosity in the nation’s capital, politicians on both sides of the aisle can agree on food safety and agricultural issues. This may be due to the food shortages the U.S. has been experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Chuck Schumer Says Democrats Finally Have A Deal On Prescription Drug Prices

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that Democrats have finally agreed on a plan to reduce the price of prescription drugs, potentially settling one of the biggest unresolved issues preventing passage of their Build Back Better legislation. “I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Cheri Bustos
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Special message to Senator Joe Manchin

You and I are unique in that for over most of a 1/3 of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level, including governor and U.S. Senator. We started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto, “Mountaineers are Always Free”. We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Gray Dc#Washington Press Corp#D Fla#D Minn
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy