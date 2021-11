This is how confusing Survivor has gotten: They actually went back and aired a "Previously on…" segment this week. Even with all the twists, that may be the most surprising thing about this entire season. I thought the "Previously on…" segments were a relic of the past, in some Survivor graveyard right alongside the opening credits, the Rites of Passage, and other things we complained incessantly about when they are on our TV screens eating up precious episode time — and then complained incessantly about when they were gone because we are impossible to please. However, apparently, I was mistaken, and the "Previously on…" segments were actually buried somewhere on Ghost Island while maturing and accumulating awesome new powers.

