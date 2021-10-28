CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy Senate Rejects Bill Aimed at Fighting Homophobia

By HB Team
Hypebae
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly‘s Senate has rejected a bill that aims to fight homophobia, with 154 votes against and 131 votes in favor. Dubbed “ddl Zan,” the bill was first introduced by Democratic Party...

hypebae.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Senate Confirms First Openly LGBTQ Woman To Lifetime Seat On U.S. Appeals Court

President Joe Biden quietly chalked up another historic win on Monday night with the Senate’s confirmation of Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Robinson, who has been an associate judge on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011, is now the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any U.S. appeals court. It’s a lifetime appointment. She is 56.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Voting protection bill blocked in Senate

As negotiations continued over President Biden’s infrastructure and social spending plans, a stalemate in the Senate blocked a Democrat-backed voting protection bill this past week. This comes as several states are changing laws to limit access to polls, reduce mail-in voting and redraw congressional maps. Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of Advancement Project, joins.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homophobia#Hate Crime#Transgender People#Italy Senate#Democratic Party#Bloomberg#Twitter
The Atlantic

No, Really, the Right to an Abortion Is Supported by the Text and History of the Constitution

For decades, conservative originalists have denounced Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey—two Supreme Court cases that held that the right to abortion is a fundamental liberty protected by the Fourteenth Amendment—as egregious rulings unmoored from anything in the Constitution. As Justice Antonin Scalia argued in 1989, the protection of unwritten fundamental rights fell outside the judicial function. “The tools of this job,” he wrote, “are not to be found in the lawyer’s—and hence not the judge’s—workbox.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Peers urged to reject bill to legalise assisted dying

Medical professionals and religious leaders have warned peers against backing a fresh attempt to relax the law on assisted dying. A new bill to enable terminally ill adults to legally seek assistance to end their lives will be debated by the House of Lords on Friday. Campaigners say a change...
LAW
The Independent

Goading MPs cheer as Italy’s senate blocks bill to make violence against LGBTQ a hate crime

Gloating MPs from Italy’s right-wing political parties stood cheering and applauding in celebrations after the parliament rejected an anti-LGBTQ violence and discrimination bill.The lawmakers in Italy’s upper house of senate on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have criminalised violence and hate speech against LGBTQ and disabled people, in a blow to the country’s fight against discrimination.The so-called “Zan bill” was killed by 154 votes to 131 in the senate after a motion to block the bill was put forward by right-wing political parties.The legislation would have amended Italy’s penal code to make homophobia a criminal offence by banning discrimination...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
BBC

How a medieval English law affects the US gun control debate

A medieval English law dating back nearly seven centuries is now at the heart of the most important US Supreme Court gun case in a decade. The case - which stems from a New York legal battle - challenges a state law that requires that gun users who want a concealed carry permit first prove they have a valid reason.
LAW
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
auburnmassdaily.com

Senate Advances Genocide Education Bill

The Massachusetts State Senate recently passed An Act concerning genocide education to provide education to middle and high school students on the history of genocide and to promote the teaching of human rights issues. “While the horrors of genocide are difficult and upsetting to discuss, it is necessary to educate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Albany Herald

Senate Republicans again reject voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
capitolfax.com

PNA repeal bill surfaces in Senate

* Sen. Elgie Sims’ Senate Amendment 1 to HB370 will be heard in the Senate Executive Committee. Aside from brief language at the very bottom repealing the Parental Notification of Abortion law, the amendment creates the Youth Health and Safety Act…. The Youth Health and Safety Act seeks to restate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
acluohio.org

Senate Bill 242 - Proponent Testimony

Below is our Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels’ proponent testimony on Senate Bill 242. This was delivered to the Senate Small Business & Economic Opportunity Committee on October 27, 2021. To Chairman Rulli, Vice Chair Lang, Ranking Member Sykes, and members of the Senate Small Business & Economic Opportunity Committee, thank...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Israeli court orders boy in custody fight returned to Italy

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there amid a bitter custody battle between them and his family in Israel. The court on Monday ordered the boy returned to “the place of his normal residence, which is Italy.” It ordered his grandfather, who had flown him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees. The cable car crash in May killed his immediate family and set off a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy.
WORLD
seehafernews.com

Senator Grothman Introduces a Bill Aimed at Fentanyl Traffickers

Eastern Wisconsin’s representative in the Senate has introduced a bill that takes aim at the ever-growing Fentanyl problem. Congressman Glen Grothman’s Fentanyl Penalties Parity Act will reduce the amount of the drug an individual can be in possession of before they are charged with a federal crime, and was recently introduced to the House of Representatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

By Eric Ruben, Southern Methodist University The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such […] The post A major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy