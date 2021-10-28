Kevin White: Sent back to practice squad

White failed to secure either of his two targets in Monday's 13-10 win over the Seahawks. White was elevated from the practice squad Monday, but he was unable to make the most of his limited opportunities. The 29-year-old played just eight of the team's 74 offensive snaps, the lowest for any of Saints' active receivers. White will revert back to the practice squad following the Week 7 contest, but he could be called back up in the event Deonte Harris (hamstring) is unable to suit up for a Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
