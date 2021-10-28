CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear Director Explains How Chris Evans' Film Connects to the Toy Story Movies

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToy Story fans are going to see their favorite space ranger in a brand new light next year. Disney and Pixar's Lightyear is heading to theaters in 2022 and offers an up an origin story for the one and only Buzz Lightyear. The action figure in Toy Story is essentially based...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'Lightyear' With Chris Evans as Tim Allen's 'Toy Story' Character Releases First Teaser Trailer

Chris Evans is stepping into the role of Buzz Lightyear, the beloved animated character formerly portrayed by Tim Allen, in the upcoming Toy Story prequel Lightyear. Disney and Pixar on Wednesday gave fans their first look at the hotly-anticipated film with the release of the official Lightyear teaser trailer, taking fans to infinity and beyond as Evans swaps out his Captain America title for that of another fan-favorite hero.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Rottentomatoes.com

Director Angus MacLane Calls Chris Evans 'Such A Joy' as Buzz in Lightyear, Pixar's Love Letter to Sci-Fi Adventure Movies

To infinity…and beyond! And, also back to the beginning. Pixar’s 2022 release Lightyear may be far-flung into the future with the interplanetary adventures of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command, but you can also imagine it as a movie existing within the Toy Story universe, watched by little Andy and millions of other kids — exactly the thing to jumpstart the Buzz Lightyear action figure craze that holiday in 1995.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

How ‘Lightyear’ Fits Into The Toy Story Universe

By now I’m sure you’ve seen the trailer for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff from Pixar, and have some questions. Specifically… what the heck is going on?. In the Toy Story films, Buzz Lightyear is a flashy spaceman toy voiced by Tim Allen. But in Lightyear, he’s an actual astronaut voiced by Chris Evans in a world where toys don’t come to life who embarks on a dangerous mission in deep space. Are the two characters connected? Do aliens actually exist in the Toy Story universe? Has Chris Evans replaced Tim Allen?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lightyear Trailer Contains Easter Egg To First Toy Story Movie

On Wednesday, Disney and Pixar released the first trailer and the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie detailing the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. This hero inspired Andy's toy. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) as the voice of Buzz, replacing Tim Allen of the Toy Story movies (as they're technically different characters. But the trailer hasn't forgotten its roots. It includes a reference to a line from Toy Story where Buzz is still in denial about being a toy. He asks Woody, Do you people still use fossil fuels, or have you discovered crystallic fusion?"
MOVIES
wrbl.com

Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story featuring Chris Evans

(WTAJ) — Pixar Animation Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for “Lightyear,” the origin story of the iconic “Toy Story” Space Ranger — but the movie will have little to do with Buzz and Woody. The film will follow the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the space commander that inspired...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Story#Toys
wmleader.com

Is Lightyear about real Buzz Lightyear or is it a secret Toy Story movie?

At 7:39 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, Disney and Pixar announced Lightyear, touted as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.” Retweeting the 30 seconds of footage, which saw a realistically rendered Buzz soaring across the stars in a spaceship, star Chris Evans wrote: “I don’t even have the words.” But he did have words.
MOVIES
E! News

Chris Evans Fulfills His Childhood Dream in Animated Buzz Lightyear Film

Watch: Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake. Chris Evans' dreams have reached infinity and beyond!. In his latest role, Captain America himself portrays another familiar hero, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. After the trailer dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 40-year-old shared his excitement with the world on social media.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Lightyear (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Chris Evans as as Buzz Lightyear, Pixar

Lightyear is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy – introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. To infinity and beyond!. This American computer-animated science fiction action-adventure film is directed by American animation filmmaker Angus MacLane, in his solo...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Toy Story' Fans Respond After Disney-Pixar Replaces Tim Allen With Chris Evans for 'Lightyear'

Pixar released the first teaser for a new Toy Story spinoff called Lightyear on Wednesday, and fans can hardly believe what they are seeing. The clip introduces fans to version of the story where Buzz Lightyear really is the Space Ranger he always believed himself to be, not just an action figure. Longtime fans have a lot of questions, but they're willing to give the movie a shot, it seems.
MOVIES
