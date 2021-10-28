CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs High School principal announces her resignation after accepting new position

By Jesus Reyes
 8 days ago
Desert Hot Springs High School Principal Dr. Caroline Cota is stepping down from the position.

Cota made the announcement in a letter to DHSHS parents on Wednesday.

"It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I have accepted a promotional position in a different school district," Cota wrote in her letter. "It has been an honor to serve as the principal of Desert Hot Springs High School, and I am thankful for the opportunity I have had to work with our families and community members toward our shared vision."

Cota first joined DHSHS in 2018 .

She was born in Belgium and immigrated to the United States at the age of 13. She has been an educator for 22 years. Cota obtained her bachelor's degree in psychology from UCLA, her master’s degree in special education from National University, and her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University

There was no word on what school district Cota is heading to. Cota's last day has not been established yet. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

A survey has been launched for parents to share their input as the district plans for the transition to a new principal.

Click here if you are a DHSHS parent and would like to take part in the survey.

KESQ News Channel 3

