Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73

The Colorado Rapids (15-7-10, 55 points) lost their penultimate road game of the regular season, 1-0, against the Supporters’ Shield-winning New England Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points) on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. The match saw Drew Moor become the second players in club history to reach 200 appearances in Burgundy (Pablo Mastroeni). Colorado, who clinched a playoff berth last weekend, can still clinch home field advantage in the first round of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a San Jose win or draw against Portland or a Sporting KC win or draw against LA Galaxy later tonight. The Rapids face another quick turnaround, visiting Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, Oct. 31.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO