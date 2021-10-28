CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night to break the MLS record for...

wtop.com

WTOP

No. 2 Cincinnati focused on beating Tulsa, not style points

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell believes the contrasting styles of opponents had more to do with recent too-close-for-comfort wins than his team being distracted by all the rankings and playoff hype. The No. 2 Bearcats had to work hard to beat Navy and Tulane in relatively close games...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

NWSL fallout continues as Washington Spirit exec Best resigns - source

Larry Best has resigned from his position as president of sporting operations of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Washington Post was the first to report Best's resignation. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment. Best had been under fire following the NWSL's investigation into the...
WASHINGTON STATE
New England Revolution

Preview | MLS single-season points record within reach as Revs host Colorado Rapids

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass. Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese) Revolution Kickoff (6:30 p.m. ET) Revolution Pregame Live (6 p.m. ET) - Facebook, YouTube, revolutionsoccer.net. New England Revolution. 1st in Eastern Conference (21-4-7, 70 pts.) Supporters’ Shield Champions. Last Result | 2-2 draw...
MLS
NBC Sports

Revs set new MLS points record with victory over Colorado

History continues to be made by the New England Revolution. Having already clinched the Supporters' Shield for most points in the league for the first time in franchise history, the Revolution set a new Major League Soccer record for points in a season with 73 following Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at Gillette Stadium.
MLS
Union Leader

Revs blank Rapids to set MLS single-season points mark

Tajon Buchanan scored the lone goal and the New England Revolution broke the MLS record for points in a season by notching a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Foxborough, Mass. Buchanan's tally in the 74th minute helped the Revolution (22-4-7) improve their point total to...
MLS
ESPN

New England Revolution set MLS single-season points mark in win over Colorado

Tajon Buchanan scored the lone goal and the New England Revolution broke the MLS record for points in a season by notching a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at Foxborough, Mass. Buchanan's tally in the 74th minute helped the Revolution (22-4-7) improve their point total to...
MLS
WCVB

Revolution clinch best record in MLS history with win against Colorado Rapids

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution have made more history during the 2021 season with Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Tajon Buchanan scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute while goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet with four saves. With the...
MLS
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Revs set MLS single-season points record

The King is well and truly back. Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez sits atop the list of best-selling adidas jerseys in MLS for the 2021 regular season, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday. MLS' 25 top-selling jerseys of 2021 | MLSSoccer.com. It was a record-breaking night at Gillette Stadium. Revs Recap:...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Inter Miami#New England#Ap
NECN

New England Revolution Clinch Best Season in MLS, Their First League Trophy

The New England Revolution clinched the Supporters' Shield for the best record in Major League Soccer on Saturday after the Seattle Sounders were beaten. It's the first time the Revolution have won an MLS trophy in their history. The team's 21-4-6 is guaranteed to be the best after the Sounders (17-7-7) lost to Sporting Kansas City 2-1.
MLS
cbslocal.com

Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32. Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45...
MLS
Colorado Rapids

Postgame Notes & Quotes: Rapids Reflect on Loss to New England Revolution

The Colorado Rapids (15-7-10, 55 points) lost their penultimate road game of the regular season, 1-0, against the Supporters’ Shield-winning New England Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points) on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. The match saw Drew Moor become the second players in club history to reach 200 appearances in Burgundy (Pablo Mastroeni). Colorado, who clinched a playoff berth last weekend, can still clinch home field advantage in the first round of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a San Jose win or draw against Portland or a Sporting KC win or draw against LA Galaxy later tonight. The Rapids face another quick turnaround, visiting Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, Oct. 31.
MLS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Colorado Rapids

Robin Fraser, Ten Rapids Players Nominated to MLS End of the Year Awards

Major League Soccer has announced its nominees for the 2021 End of the Year Awards. Across all categories, ten players and head coach Robin Fraser were nominated for the league’s most prestigious awards for their performances in the 2021 season. Voting will be carried out by current league players, club...
MLS
New England Revolution

Recap | Revs set MLS record for most points in a season (73) with 1-0 victory over Rapids

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (22-4-7; 73 pts.) defeated the Colorado Rapids (15-7-10; 55 pts.), 1-0, on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. With the result, the Revolution set a new MLS record for points in a season (73), surpassing LAFC’s mark of 72 set in 2019. In addition, the club’s 22nd win of the season ties the MLS record for non-shootout victories, while the team’s 2.21 points per game are now guaranteed to set a new league mark.
MLS
