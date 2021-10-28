CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nyberg: State launches online hub to attract young professionals to Connecticut

By Ann Nyberg
 8 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — The state created an online platform that is all about giving young people in the state the opportunity to live, work and grow here.

CTforMe launched during the summer. It is a content hub of information that has been gathered to help young talent understand how they can be involved and have an impact on the community within the state.

Christine Castonguay, brand director for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the site.

