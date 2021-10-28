CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CT

Class of service dogs graduate in Winchester, assistance going to CT residents suffering from diseases, PTSD

By WTNH Staff
WTNH
WTNH
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPdoc_0cerGhxn00

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are getting fur-ever friends to help them become more independent and mobile. A graduation for service dogs was held in Winchester Wednesday evening.

Three of the dogs are staying in the state: the first will be helping a Southington woman who has Parkinson’s, the second will be heading to Stonington to help a man with Autoimmune Encephalitis, and the third will help a West Haven veteran who suffers from PTSD and depression. This will be the second service dog for the veteran after he regressed rapidly after the death of his first service dog this past spring.

Each dog will assist their designated person in specific ways, giving each further independence with their assistance.

WTNH

Archdiocese of Hartford taking over New Haven’s Saint Mary’s Church after Dominican friars announced departure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford announced the leadership team that will be taking over New Haven’s St. Mary’s Church and the newly consolidated municipal parish. It will look mostly the same on the outside, but starting in January 2022, St. Mary’s will have new faces inside. The Dominican friars and their […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 Tuesday night. NEWS 8 POLL: Parents, do you plan to vaccinate your children ages 5-11 against COVID-19? Weigh in here! This comes as an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously decided Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot […]
HARTFORD, CT
