Help celebrate a WWII veteran’s 106th birthday on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Help celebrate the 106th birthday of World War II veteran Betty Pitre on Friday. Friends of Pitre are asking the community to come out and attend her birthday parade.

The parade is being held at the northeast corner of Calloway Drive and Stockdale Highway. Staging will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Friends of Pitre say after all these years she still will not reveal the top-secret information she handled during the war



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.