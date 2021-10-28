CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Help celebrate a WWII veteran’s 106th birthday on Friday

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36b56W_0cerC6RR00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Help celebrate the 106th birthday of World War II veteran Betty Pitre on Friday. Friends of Pitre are asking the community to come out and attend her birthday parade.

The parade is being held at the northeast corner of Calloway Drive and Stockdale Highway. Staging will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Friends of Pitre say after all these years she still will not reveal the top-secret information she handled during the war

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Kern County Animal Services hopes to bring holiday cheer to pets in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is asking for donations for pets that will be spending their holidays at the shelter this Christmas; namely, Christmas stockings. They need a total of 250 new or used stockings. Donations can be brought to the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield. Stay up-to-date with top […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

12 Days of Christmas food drive begins in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi is asking for donations this year for the 12 Days of Christmas food drive through Dec. 14, hosted by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi. The food drive is to benefit local senior citizens in need. Last year, the food drive filled boxes for more than 100 seniors. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Rhythm and Roots fundraiser takes place Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rhythm and Roots fundraiser to help feed Kern County families kicks off Thursday. The Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting the funraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Speakeasy Bar & Grill in northwest Bakersfield. All proceeds benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners’ mission to alleviate hunger and provide food […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Day of the Dead traditions transcend borders into Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The most terrible death of all is to be forgotten, that is why traditions transcend borders for those remembering their dearly departed on Nov. 2. They are traditions that are brought with them from their home countries and kept alive years later. From solemn ceremonies to more lively ones, it’s a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KGET

Tehachapi ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ scheduled Nov. 18

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can meet with Mayor Phil Smith to share thoughts and ask questions at Kamenz Cafe on Nov. 18. “Coffee with the Mayor” is designed to be a relaxed setting where residents can engage with local government. The Nov. 18 event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Kamenz Cafe, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Family of murdered Patricia Alatorre pay tribute on All Souls Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre paid tribute to their loved one Tuesday on this All Souls Day. “When your loved one has passed, you want to do anything and everything to keep their memory alive.And this is part of it,” said Clara Alvarez, Patricia’s mother. “This is part of keeping […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield native singer Gregory Porter turns 50

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grammy winner and Bakersfield native Gregory Porter celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday. Porter is a singer, songwriter and actor and has won a Grammy twice for Best Jazz Vocal album: first in 2014 for “Liquid Spirit” and in 2017 for “Take Me to the Alley.” He is also set to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Wwii
KGET

Bear spotted, trapped in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California Fish and Wildlife has safely captured the bear spotted Thursday morning. Officials said they will relocate it into the mountains. Officials said the bear may have come from the mountain range east of Tehachapi. They said she is a healthy 3 to 4 year old female, about 150 pounds. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern County Democratic Party celebrating opening of new headquarters Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Democratic Party will celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and attendance by civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield). “After going nearly four years without an office, I am extremely excited that the Kern Democratic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Groups of upset parents protested the vaccine mandate across Bakersfield

-Greenfield Union School District protest video below- BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)  — Parents have voiced their frustrations about the vaccine mandate in schools since it was first announced and the protests aren’t letting up. Upset parents have gone to school board meetings across Kern county. They parents have said they want a choice not a mandate. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KGET

‘My Mañana Comes’: Undocumented director set to make debut at Stars Playhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local undocumented student is channeling inspiration from his migration story for his directorial debut at Stars Playhouse this weekend. Ivan Mendoza is undocumented, from Mexico, a theatre student…and he is talented.  His passion for theatre and the arts transcends borders and continues to grow every single day. He fled violence […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

USPS is hiring for 3 positions at job fair Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Friday to help fill three positions. The walk-in job fair will be at the post office, located at 3400 Pegasus Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The USPS is hoping to fill three positions: rural carrier assistant, assistant rural carrier […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cottonwood Road renamed to South MLK Jr. Boulevard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local community leaders gathering today to change the name of Cottonwood Road to South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It’s been two years since some elected officials kicked off efforts to give Cottonwood Road a makeover. Some local leaders say the name change is part of a larger push to bring […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

He entertained a city: Singer, actor, vaudevillian David Zent dies at 66

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, we mourned the loss of a lifelong showman: Bakersfield’s David Zent. Zent passed away Oct. 31 at the age of 66 of complications from lung cancer. If you don’t know his name there’s a good chance you know his work. Zent, raised in Bakersfield, was co-proprietor of the Vaudeville Express […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

2K+
Followers
972
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy