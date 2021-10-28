CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection to Frank Q. Jackson's death

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

According to a registered arrest warrant, Robert Shepard directed Jackson to a location on Anita Kennedy Avenue on Sept. 19, where he was shot and killed.

The warrant, filed in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday, states Shepard faces an aggravated murder charge.

The court document does not indicate who fired the shots that killed Jackson.

Shephard is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail according to jail officials.

Comments / 11

Joyce Mcfolley
7d ago

it a dam joke how his killer got caught but unfortunately other families are still living with the thought of their love ones killers still out here

Reply
4
Amberious Menefee
7d ago

their are other cold cases that were toss to the side he just someone who gotten away with everything

Reply(2)
3
 

