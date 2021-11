Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into State Police Vehicle Near Sulphur Injuring 3. Louisiana State Police reported that three people were injured on the morning of October 24, 2021. after an impaired driver ran into a fully-marked State Police vehicle on I-10 west of Sulphur. The Trooper was working a traffic safety detail with his emergency lights activated when 29-year-old Dennis Ray Hillery of Vinton drove into the back of the police vehicle at a high rate of speed. The crash injured Hillery and his passenger as well as the Trooper.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO