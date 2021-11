MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What is the state of Downtown Memphis and where is it heading? That was the topic for the annual State of Downtown meeting Wednesday morning. During a virtual meeting, Paul Young presented the State of Downtown for the first time as the Downtown Memphis Commission's new President and CEO. He said the future is about thinking of what the city wants to be while it continues to grow.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO