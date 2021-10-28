CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Data from Phase 1/2a study of RM-1929 Photoimmunotherapy in Patients with Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma was Published in Head and Neck

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

The manuscript describes the design and results of the 2-part study, which was aimed to elucidate the recommended dose, safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy in patients with locoregional rHNSCC. Part 1* of the study (dose-escalation) determined the recommended drug dose of RM-1929 to be 640 mg/m2 with...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal

PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of DSP-0390 in Patients with Recurrent High-Grade Glioma

High grade gliomas are the most common type of malignant brain tumor and cause significant morbidity and mortality.1 Preclinical studies have shown DSP-0390 may have anti-tumor activity that may help address this persistent unmet medical need. "Dosing the first patient in this study represents another important milestone for SDP Oncology...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Photoimmunotherapy#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Cell#Teae#Ci#Cr#Pr
Business Insider

Regeneron, Sanofi Report Positive Data From Second Phase 3 Trial Of Dupixent In EoE Patients

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) announced Monday positive results from the second Dupixent (dupilumab) Phase 3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis trial that showed significant disease improvements. Data from the clinical trial program will be submitted to regulatory authorities by 2022. The second Phase 3 trial assessed the investigational...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Patients in Risankizumab Phase 2a Trial Saw Some Asthma Symptoms Increase

Risankizumab, a biologic, is used for psoriasis, but whether it can improve asthma control has been unclear. A study released Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine of risankizumab for the treatment of asthma found it did not meet its primary end point in the phase 2a trial and made symptoms worse twice as fast as the placebo group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stem cell study: Cystic fibrosis patients may see personalized treatments emerge from drug screening in a dish

Stem cell researchers may soon have a new way to identify and develop novel, personalized therapies for patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) who lack effective treatments. Currently, not all CF patients have access to effective treatments, especially those with very rare CF-causing mutations. To identify new therapies for these people, precursor lung cells (cells not fully developed yet) grown from a patients' own reprogrammed blood cells can be used to screen for new drugs and the best drug responses validated in their own mature airway (nasal) cells. This "drug screening in a dish" can reduce the time and improve the outcomes for CF treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Cancer
aithority.com

ERYTECH Announces Results From TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial Of Eryaspase In Patients With Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer. ERYTECH Pharma a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Study Identifies Three New Independent Prognostic Indicators of RFS in Renal Cell Carcinoma

Retrospective data suggest that perinephric fat invasion, sarcomatoid or rhabdoid component, and necrosis are independent prognostic indicators of recurrence-free survival in renal cell carcinoma. In patients with pT3a-predominant renal cell carcinoma (RCC), perinephric fat invasion (PFI), sarcomatoid or rhabdoid component (SC/RC), and necrosis have been identified as independent predictors of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mefatinib as first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer: a phase Ib/II efficacy and biomarker study

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 374 (2021) Cite this article. EGFR inhibitors have revolutionized the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Mefatinib is a novel, bioavailable, second-generation, irreversible pan-EGFR inhibitor. This phase Ib/II open-label, single-arm, multi-center study investigated the efficacy, safety, biomarker, and resistance mechanisms of mefatinib in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC. This study included 106 patients with EGFR-mutant stage IIIB-IV NSCLC who received first-line mefatinib at a daily dose of either 60"‰mg (n"‰="‰51) or 80"‰mg (n"‰="‰55). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), and safety. The cohort achieved an ORR of 84.9% and DCR of 97.2%. The median PFS was 15.4 months and the median OS was 31.6 months. Brain metastasis was detected in 29% of patients (n"‰="‰31) at diagnosis and demonstrated an ORR of 87.1%, PFS of 12.8 months, and OS of 25.2 months. Adverse events primarily involved skin and gastrointestinal toxicities, which were well-tolerated and manageable. Analyses of mutation profiles were performed using targeted sequencing of plasma samples at baseline, first follow-up 6 weeks from starting mefatinib therapy (F1), and at progression. Patients with concurrent TP53 mutations had comparable PFS as wild-type TP53 (14.0 vs 15.4 months; p"‰="‰0.315). Furthermore, circulating tumor DNA clearance was associated with longer PFS (p"‰="‰0.040) and OS (p"‰="‰0.002). EGFR T790M was the predominant molecular mechanism of mefatinib resistance (42.1%, 16/38). First-line mefatinib provides durable PFS and an acceptable toxicity profile in patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC.
CANCER
AFP

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according to a study published Thursday. In comparing cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008, the researchers found a "substantial reduction", especially among the youngest women to have received the jab, according to results published in The Lancet medical journal. "Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of HPV vaccination using the bivalent Cervarix vaccine on cervical cancer incidence," the authors wrote. The estimated risk reduction was most notable among those who had been vaccinated at the earliest possible ages of 12-13 years old, with an 87 percent drop. Those immunised between ages 16-18 saw a 34 percent dip, the study found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX59

UK is first to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Game-Changer’: New Test Can Detect Over 50 Types Of Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – No one wants to be told that they have cancer. But the sooner you know, the sooner you can get live-saving treatment. Mayo Clinic will roll out a new test that can detect more than 50 cancers by the end of the year. Doctors call it a game-changer. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” Dr. Julia Feygin said. Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for nine more months. “I strongly believe that purpose can be found in everything that happens,” Feygin...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Precision Medicine in Head and Neck Cancer

Key takeaways from a paper that evaluated the efficacy of tipifarnib in recurrent and/or metastatic mHRAS head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Victoria Meucci Villaflor, MD: Hello, and welcome to the discussion portion of Between the Lines, A Journal Club Experience. We just reviewed the article “Tipifarnib in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma With HRAS Mutations.” We’ll quickly summarize the patient, then discuss the potential implications. Dr Perez, what did you feel were some key takeaways from this paper?
CANCER
Nature.com

The IL-6R and Bmi-1 axis controls self-renewal and chemoresistance of head and neck cancer stem cells

Despite major progress in elucidating the pathobiology of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), the high frequency of disease relapse correlates with unacceptably deficient patient survival. We previously showed that cancer stem-like cells (CSCs) drive tumorigenesis and progression of HNSCC. Although CSCs constitute only 2"“5% of total tumor cells, CSCs contribute to tumor progression by virtue of their high tumorigenic potential and their resistance to chemo-, radio-, and immunotherapy. Not only are CSCs resistant to therapy, but cytotoxic agents actually enhance cancer stemness by activating transcription of pluripotency factors and by inducing expression of Bmi-1, a master regulator of stem cell self-renewal. We hypothesized therapeutic inhibition of interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) suppresses Bmi-1 to overcome intrinsic chemoresistance of CSCs. We observed that high Bmi-1 expression correlates with decreased (p"‰="‰0.04) recurrence-free survival time in HNSCC patients (n"‰="‰216). Blockade of IL-6R by lentiviral knockdown or pharmacologic inhibition with a humanized monoclonal antibody (Tocilizumab) is sufficient to inhibit Bmi-1 expression, secondary sphere formation, and to decrease the CSC fraction even in Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. IL-6R inhibition with Tocilizumab abrogates Cisplatin-mediated increase in CSC fraction and induction of Bmi-1 in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of HNSCC. Notably, Tocilizumab inhibits Bmi-1 and suppresses growth of xenograft tumors generated with Cisplatin-resistant HNSCC cells. Altogether, these studies demonstrate that therapeutic blockade of IL-6R suppresses Bmi-1 function and inhibits cancer stemness. These results suggest therapeutic inhibition of IL-6R might be a viable strategy to overcome the CSC-mediated chemoresistance typically observed in HNSCC patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

HRAS Mutations in Head and Neck Cancer

The significance of studying strategies that target HRAS mutations in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Victoria Meucci Villaflor, MD: How does this paper add to the understanding of HRAS mutations in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma? Dr Perez, what are your thoughts?. Cesar Perez, MD: We definitely have...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Renal Cell Carcinoma Is Treated

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for 90% of all cases. In renal cell carcinoma, cancerous cells develop in very small tubes in the kidneys that help filter and clean the blood. If you develop kidney cancer, there are many therapies and procedures available...
CANCER
healthday.com

American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Oct. 3-6

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery was held in Los Angeles from Oct. 3 to 6 and attracted approximately 5,000 participants from around the world, including otolaryngologists, medical experts, allied health professionals, and administrators. The conference highlighted the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy