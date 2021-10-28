Police need help locating man in custody who fled from hospital in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department need help locating a man in custody who ran away from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Alexander Lanier ran away from the hospital at approximately 4:40 p.m. wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts.

Lanier was taken into custody Tuesday night after a domestic/burglary incident, officers said.

According to the police department, Lanier was admitted to the hospital and was able to get away.

Greenwood Police are continuing to investigate and search for Lanier

