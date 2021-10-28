FEMA deadline extended for Hurricane Ida assistance
BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — On Wednesday, October 27, officials with the State of Louisiana announced Hurricane Ida survivors have more time to apply for FEMA assistance.
The deadline has been extended to November 29 for the following parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
Assistance through FEMA can help the post-Ida recovery process with:
- Rental assistance
- Temporary housing
- Personal property losses
- Home repairs
- Other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance
FEMA officials say the quickest way to apply for disaster assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phones operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Additionally, hurricane survivors can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with a specialist in person. Officials say
The deadline to apply for a Small Business Administration disaster loan has also been extended to November 29. Businesses and residents can apply for a loan by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, logging onto www.SBA.gov/disaster , calling call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339, or emailling
disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
For more information on disaster recovery assistance, click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0