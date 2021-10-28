CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA deadline extended for Hurricane Ida assistance

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 8 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — On Wednesday, October 27, officials with the State of Louisiana announced Hurricane Ida survivors have more time to apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline has been extended to November 29 for the following parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

Assistance through FEMA can help the post-Ida recovery process with:

  • Rental assistance
  • Temporary housing
  • Personal property losses
  • Home repairs
  • Other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance

FEMA officials say the quickest way to apply for disaster assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phones operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Additionally, hurricane survivors can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with a specialist in person. Officials say

The deadline to apply for a Small Business Administration disaster loan has also been extended to November 29. Businesses and residents can apply for a loan by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, logging onto www.SBA.gov/disaster , calling call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339, or emailling
disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

For more information on disaster recovery assistance, click here.

