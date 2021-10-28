MSU warns of fake tickets ahead of top 10 matchup with U-M

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — The college football universe will revolve around East Lansing this weekend.

Michigan State University’s chief rival, the University of Michigan, is making the trip up US-127 for the first top 10 matchup between the teams since 1964.

Tickets to the game on Saturday are going to be at a premium. The Michigan State Athletic Department on Wednesday said they have received reports of ticket frauds and scams.

They also added that the Spartan Ticket Office can’t guarantee tickets that are purchased through any entity other than the Spartan Ticket Office, the University of Michigan and StubHub.

In addition, they warned people should not share ticket pictures or barcodes on social media because that can lead to the tickets being stolen.

To confirm a ticket is legit, call the Spartan Ticket Office at 517.355.1610.

