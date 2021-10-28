CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Victory Brewing Company opens historic taproom in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago
Here's something to cheer about for both beer lovers and supporters of small businesses.

Victory Brewing Company opened its doors in Center City Philadelphia for the very first time.

Their new 14,000-square-foot taproom and brewery occupies the historic space at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Logan Square.

The company started in an old Pepperidge Farm factory in Downingtown 25 years ago. They expanded across Chester County, and now they're going big in Center City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346JM3_0ceqpfaj00

It's a real homegrown success story.

"Victory Brewing Company is as local as you can get," says co-founder and brewmaster Bill Covaleski. "Ron and I met on a school bus in 1973 in Montgomery County, founded our brewery in 1996 in Downingtown and are super excited to be here in Philadelphia now. This is going to really be a phenomenon for Philadelphia because of this iconic location -- all the things we've done with the outside spaces, and the 30 taps of delicious products to enjoy."

Victory Brewing Company is considering this space an 'innovation hub,' with the new taproom featuring a new brewing system, a scratch kitchen, two indoor bars, one outdoor bar and a rooftop patio with views of the Parkway.

There are items you will only find here.

They hand roll Philly pretzels on-premises and they have a whole menu with beer-related twists to classics, like cheesesteaks.

If you're wondering just where this is on the Parkway, it's the spot where the old TGI Fridays used to be.

