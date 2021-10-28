CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mules collar Bulldogs; games rescheduled

By Rick Nelson
waheagle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a week off, the Wahkiakum Mule football team roared back last Friday with a 41-2 win over the Stevenson Bulldogs. The Mules' Oct. 15 home game with the Adna Pirates was postponed as the Pirates had to deal with covid-19 exposures. That game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m....

