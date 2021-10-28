CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 lockdowns send Coles online supermarket and liquor sales up in Q1

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian supermarket giant Coles has reported its first-quarter results for the 2022 financial year, which showed that Australians returned to online shopping, mainly driven by extended COVID-19 lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria. Total sales for the period came in at a steady AU$9.76 billion, where its supermarkets...

www.zdnet.com

soyacincau.com

COVID-19 self-test kits now sold in supermarkets, convenience stores, and petrol stations, priced as low as RM6.60

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Alexander Nanta Linggi, has revealed that COVID-19 self-test kits are now available for less than RM7.00, which is well below the set ceiling price of RM19.90. Early last month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government intends to revise the ceiling price and they are waiting for the current supply to finish before making an announcement.
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
Best Life

Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves

Over the past year and a half, products have vanished from store shelves left and right. Items like toilet paper and cleaning wipes were hoarded amid the pandemic, while liquor and various food products have been increasingly hard to find due to supply chain issues. Some retailers, on the other hand, have chosen to take certain items off of shelves themselves following controversy. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products after decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sale of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major retailers have pulled something else from stores after being sent letters of protest. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to buy from Target, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
#Supermarkets#Covid 19#Lockdowns#Liquor#Internal Communications#Australians#Woolworths#Coles Group
963xke.com

Kroger teams up with Bed Bath & Beyond

CINCINNATI, Ohio (ADAMS) – The nation’s biggest grocery chain is about to offer shoppers items from another retailer. Kroger will sell products from Bed Bath and Beyond. That includes housewares, bedding, and storage. Also, a wide range of baby stuff from buybuy Baby. Bed Bath and Beyond calls it a...
Reuters

Japan household spending falls as virus keeps consumers wary

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, heightening the risk that the world's third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter. The data underscored the need for policymakers to shore up domestic consumption as the global supply crunch hits the export-reliant...
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
MotorBiscuit

Is Sleeping in Your Car in a Walmart Parking Lot Legal?

It is hard to find a parking lot to camp in your car or your camper. Some parking lots have security eager to run you off. Others may seem downright dangerous. Therefore, many vanlife enthusiasts and RV fans swear by sleeping in Walmart parking lots. But is sleeping in your car or RV in a Walmart parking lot legal?
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: The best early offers on Windows devices and Chromebooks

With just three weeks left until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Finding the best bargains amid the torrent of discounts is a real challenge, which is why we’ve launched our annual guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. Many of us prefer to hold off on making big tech purchases until the sales, and so laptops are always among the most sought-after items over the Black Friday...
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
ZDNet

Costco's early Black Friday deals: When and what's on sale

In case you missed it, Black Friday deals are happening right now, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy already ahead of the curve. However, Costco, everyone's go-to store for all things wholesale (and samples), is taking a more lax approach to holiday shopping. Today the company shared its latest catalog of Black Friday deals and promotions -- online and in-store exclusives included. While the in-store sales don't begin until the day of Black Friday (November 26), shoppers can snag some door-busting deals online starting November 18. We've listed all the best online-only promotions below.
