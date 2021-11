The Toronto Raptors practiced yesterday, and had a shootaround this morning. Was that enough time to fix everything wrong with their offense, made apparent on Wednesday night?. Hmm, probably not. But! With the opening night jitters out of the way, and one game of familiarity under their belts (and remember, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch, two important rotation players, had limited time with their teammates in the preseason) things should look a little better tonight against the Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO