Ransomware attack continues to plague WNWO-TV, Channel 24

A local television station intermittently broadcast a technical-difficulty message Wednesday while its parent company continued to grapple with a ransomware attack.

“Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. recently identified that certain servers and workstations in its environment were encrypted with ransomware, disrupting provision of certain programming and local advertisements,” the notice aired on WNWO-TV, Channel 24 read. “The company is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.”

Hunt Valley, Md.-based Sinclair had disclosed early last week that its systems had been breached and some of its data stolen. Sinclair either owns or operates 21 regional sports networks and owns, operates or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.

Its Toledo station is the local NBC network affiliate. During network programming Wednesday evening, the disruption notice was shown at times when advertising might otherwise be expected to appear.