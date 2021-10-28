CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys, hitting back at commissioner, say ex-Washington Football employees want report made public

By Amy Tennery
 8 days ago
Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a press conference before Super Bowl LIV at Hilton Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Attorneys for 40 former Washington Football Team employees said on Wednesday their clients want the findings of an independent investigation into their ex-employer made public, hitting back at comments by National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL fined the team $10 million in July after the investigation, which included interviews with more than 150 individuals, showed widespread bullying and sexual harassment.

Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that the league released a summary of the findings – as opposed to a lengthy written report - to preserve the anonymity of those who came forward.

But attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said that approach was not what their clients wanted.

"It is simply not true, as you suggest, that because some of our clients wanted anonymity that they therefore did not want a report produced or made public," Banks and Katz said in a letter on Wednesday, arguing Goodell "misrepresented the wishes" of their clients.

"Let us be clear: Our clients do not wish any further 'protection' from you by withholding this report," they added.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorneys also said that Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder had faced "no real accountability" following the investigation, echoing comments by two of their clients who spoke to reporters at a league meeting in New York on Tuesday.

Goodell told reporters on Tuesday he believed Snyder had been held to account and pointed to the "unprecedented" fine the league imposed on the team.

Snyder was not suspended following the investigation but stepped down from day-to-day operations after Washington named his wife, Tanya Snyder, as co-chief executive of the team.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform has requested information and documents on the investigation, setting a Nov. 4 deadline for its request. Goodell has said the league would cooperate.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AOL Corp

Attorney for ex-Washington State coach Nick Rolovich writes appeal to school in advance of lawsuit

An attorney for fired Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has written the school a 34-page appeal of the coach’s dismissal for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Rolovich was fired with cause on Oct. 18 after his religious exemption application to not receive the vaccine was denied. All state of Washington employees were required to be fully vaccinated by that date according to a mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee. Employees were able to apply for exemptions to the mandate and those were reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Sporticast: Aaron Rodgers COVID Case and Other NFL Legal Woes

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams are joined by Michael McCann, Sportico‘s legal expert, to chat through a series of NFL stories, starting with Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19. One of the league’s most visible stars, Rodgers told reporters earlier this year that he was “immunized,” which many took to be another way of saying he was vaccinated. The three-time MVP tested positive for COVID this week and in the process revealed that he was not vaccinated. The team and league were aware, but the confusion has surfaced new questions regarding the league’s strict rules for...
NFL
