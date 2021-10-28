CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapping selfies easy as going to the mall

 6 days ago
Selfie University opens this week in the Lima Mall. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — In this — the age of selfies, you might expect someone to come up with this idea.

The Lima Mall has welcomed “Selfie University” to the mall.

They’ve set up shop next to American Eagle in the old Victoria’s Secret location.

It’s where you can take your photographic imagination to a whole new level with various backdrops, professional-grade studio lighting and props so your selfie can rock Instagram, TikTock or Facebook.

You can choose a Christmas scene, complete with a decorated tree and fireplace, a laundromat background, a punching bag scene with the phrase “Knock You Out” in the background. There’s even a presidential-looking podium where you can pretend to be somebody pretty important. There’s also a selfie you can take in the “Fashion Jail,” complete with iron bars.

The Lima Mall held a sneak preview for the media and others Wednesday night.

The store itself opens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting set for 4 p.m. Friday.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the photography industry by creating an experience that makes getting your picture taken a fun, exciting and memorable one,” stated Brad Gossard, founding member at Selfie University, in a prepared news release.

One of the founding members of Selfie University is Austin Loper of Bluffton.

“It’s a hometown community,” Loper said. “We wanted to come back to Lima to try and revitalize the city and bring some energy, some life and bring some memories and momentum back to the city, especially here in the mall because it feels like it’s a little bit dying.”

Mall officials are pleased to welcome the business to the mall.

“The creativity and uniqueness of Selfie University is unmatched in Lima or the surrounding areas,” stated Chris Garlock, General Manager of the Lima Mall, in a news release. “We can’t wait to see the photos and fun that is bound to come out of Selfie University.”

Hours of the Selfie University are 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

People are urged to buy their tickets in advance at https://www.selfieu.com/lima-ohio-selfie-university

Walk-ins are welcome but they can’t be guaranteed admittance if they try to book a session at the same time as scheduled reservations.

General admission is $20 an hour. VIP Access is $29 an hour. Kids 14 and younger get in for $14 an hour.

Selfie University is also available for private events depending on the length of the occasion.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

