Worcester, MA

25 Investigates: Daycare owner was ‘intoxicated’ while caring for kids; arrested for unruly behavior

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News
 8 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — The owner of a state-licensed day care in Worcester was drinking on the job, according to a police report obtained by 25 Investigates.

Maria De Almeida, who runs the Collins Street home day care, reportedly had “alcohol emanating from her breath” when police arrived at her house earlier this month for a call about a dispute between neighbors.

The 43-year old became disruptive soon after police arrived, insisting that an officer talk to her neighbor who reportedly yelled at the “kids who she was hired to watch.”

But while the officer was inside the neighbor’s house talking to him, the report indicates, De Almeida “entered [his] home without any invitation” demanding to “hear what is being said.”

The officer removed her from the property and once outside, the document says, De Almeida began shouting and accusing him “of not liking ‘Brown people.’”

According to the report, she grew more agitated when the officer told her she was under arrest, and began shoving him and resisting being handcuffed.

De Almeida was arrested in front of the home where she was caring for the young children. She’s charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit misdemeanor, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

25 Investigates visited De Almeida’s home to get her side of the story. She declined to speak on camera but from behind her door told investigative reporter, Ted Daniel, that she was not on duty the day of the incident, as it was a holiday. She declined to offer further comment.

We found this is not the first time De Almeida has drawn attention from authorities. In July, the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) cited her having an unfenced trampoline and an unfenced and uncovered above ground swimming pool in her backyard. EEC regulations require that pools and trampolines be fenced off to prevent childcare children from accessing.

Comments / 19

Jonathan Blain
8d ago

What why everyone knows ya gotta be hammered around kids that's the only way they're any fun anymore 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Aquariuslove
7d ago

That’s why i never left my kids with no one, not even daycare’s can’t trust no one with your kids

