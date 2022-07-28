ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Reduce Hair Breakage & Shedding With This Celeb-Fave Haircare Line

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8XlW_0cekLdp300

Click here to read the full article.

Fans of Augustinus Bader’s luxe skincare have been waiting for the brand to take the technology to their strands. Just some Augustinus Bader stans include Hailey Bieber, Kate Bosworth, Alexa Chung, Sandra Oh and Margot Robbie. And us, of course. This is why an Augustinus Bader haircare line is such a big deal. But let us back up a little and explain why the brand is so beloved.

Augustinus Bader is not just some marketing guy who launched a skincare brand. German-born Professor Bader is a biomedical scientist and physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. In 2008, he developed a Wound Gel that heals severe skin traumas. This technique inspired Augustinus Bader skincare.

The magic in the skincare — and now haircare — is what the brand calls Trigger Factor Complex. It’s a blend of amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules that work together to activate the body’s own stem cells to repair and renew. For your skin, that means reduced signs of aging and damage caused by environmental stressors. This same technology is said to also help promote hair growth and the health of strands.

The new haircare products also promise hydrated, shiny hair, as well as less breakage and shedding. All without the use of animal products, gluten, GMOs, parabens, silicones, fragrance, SLS, SLES, DEA, heavy metals, talc and petrolatum/paraffin/mineral oil. Phew! Ready to try the exciting new launch? Shop ’em all, below!

The Shampoo

This shampoo promises stronger, thicker hair. Trigger Factor Complex promotes hair health and growth, while vitamin B5 and botanical extracts soothe the scalp and nourish hair.



The Shampoo $55


Buy Now

The Conditioner

Follow up your shampoo with this hydrating conditioner that contains oat kernel extract to improve elasticity, moisturize and nourish, as well as thickening maca root extract to reduce breakage and shedding.



The Conditioner $55


Buy Now

The Hair Oil

If you’re looking for less frizz and breakage, detangling and “calming” split ends, choose this luxe oil .



The Hair Oil $50


Buy Now

The Leave-In Hair Treatment

This leave-in serum contains Shikakai extract to detangle, hydrate and reduce flakiness, as well as tara fruit extract and sunflower seed oil blend to help defend against environmental stressors.



The Leave-In Hair Treatment $50


Buy Now

The Scalp Treatment

Those with thinning, damaged or weak hair, can use this scalp serum to clear blocked follicles and fortify hair. Bamboo extract locks in moisture, while L-Arginine prevents shedding and increases fullness.



The Scalp Treatment $80


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0cekLdp300

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Alexa Chung
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Margot Robbie
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40

Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Hair Oil#Hair Gel#German#Sls#Dea
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.
MAKEUP
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy