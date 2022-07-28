Reduce Hair Breakage & Shedding With This Celeb-Fave Haircare Line

Click here to read the full article.

Fans of Augustinus Bader’s luxe skincare have been waiting for the brand to take the technology to their strands. Just some Augustinus Bader stans include Hailey Bieber, Kate Bosworth, Alexa Chung, Sandra Oh and Margot Robbie. And us, of course. This is why an Augustinus Bader haircare line is such a big deal. But let us back up a little and explain why the brand is so beloved.

Augustinus Bader is not just some marketing guy who launched a skincare brand. German-born Professor Bader is a biomedical scientist and physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. In 2008, he developed a Wound Gel that heals severe skin traumas. This technique inspired Augustinus Bader skincare.

The magic in the skincare — and now haircare — is what the brand calls Trigger Factor Complex. It’s a blend of amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules that work together to activate the body’s own stem cells to repair and renew. For your skin, that means reduced signs of aging and damage caused by environmental stressors. This same technology is said to also help promote hair growth and the health of strands.

The new haircare products also promise hydrated, shiny hair, as well as less breakage and shedding. All without the use of animal products, gluten, GMOs, parabens, silicones, fragrance, SLS, SLES, DEA, heavy metals, talc and petrolatum/paraffin/mineral oil. Phew! Ready to try the exciting new launch? Shop ’em all, below!

The Shampoo

This shampoo promises stronger, thicker hair. Trigger Factor Complex promotes hair health and growth, while vitamin B5 and botanical extracts soothe the scalp and nourish hair.

The Conditioner

Follow up your shampoo with this hydrating conditioner that contains oat kernel extract to improve elasticity, moisturize and nourish, as well as thickening maca root extract to reduce breakage and shedding.

The Hair Oil

If you’re looking for less frizz and breakage, detangling and “calming” split ends, choose this luxe oil .

The Leave-In Hair Treatment

This leave-in serum contains Shikakai extract to detangle, hydrate and reduce flakiness, as well as tara fruit extract and sunflower seed oil blend to help defend against environmental stressors.

The Scalp Treatment

Those with thinning, damaged or weak hair, can use this scalp serum to clear blocked follicles and fortify hair. Bamboo extract locks in moisture, while L-Arginine prevents shedding and increases fullness.