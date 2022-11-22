Black Friday running headphones deals: Save on Bose, Jabra and more

The Black Friday sale is the best time for music lovers and fitness fanatics alike. With the best running headphones deals, you can enjoy your favorite songs while training for a marathon or having a quick jog around the neighbourhood – all without stretching your budget.

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung are offering huge Black Friday savings, so you can take advantage of fantastic deals and save yourself even more cash.

Whether you want in-ear, over-the-head or something entirely different, we've put together a list to suit every need and every budget. The Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds are 49% off, now $139.99 at Amazon . Or if you prefer over the ear, Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones are 50%, now just $46.74 at Amazon.

We know that the amount of available deals may be overwhelming. So to save you the hassle of browsing them yourself, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the best running headphones deals out there. Whether you prioritize comfort, battery life, or sweat resistance, you’re sure to find an offer that suits your preferences.

If you're still undecided, you can browse our round-up of the best running headphones for even more of our favorite, tried and tested options.

Best running headphones deals this Black Friday

Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones | was $109.99 , now $46.74 at Amazon

Save 58% on these powerful noise cancelling headphones. To keep you safe on your runs, a pair of JBL Live 460NC come with Adaptive Noise Canceling and Ambient Aware technology. And the battery life is incredible – up to 50 hours. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones | Was $345.95 , Now $149.99

Save an incredible 57% on these Beats over-ear headphones. With 22 hours of listening time, you'll be able to listen to your favorite music and podcasts all day. Fast-fuel charge also means a quick 10-minute charge provides an extra 3 hours battery. Pure adaptive noise canceling blocks external noise. View Deal

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - was $99.95, now $59.95 at Amazon

If you're after headphones with exceptional bass sound, we have a top deal for you. Equipped with powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound, Tune 230NC TWS headphones are sweatproof, water resistant and hold up to 40 hours of battery life. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds in Mystic Red | was $169.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $90 and enjoy studio-quality sounds with these elegant earbuds. Equipped with enhanced bass tone and Active Noise Canceling technology, Samsung Galaxy Buds come with a great battery life and always-on voice assistance. Plus, save yourself 53% right now. View Deal

AIHOOR Wireless Earbuds - was $28.99, now $19.99 at Amazon

Save 31% on these great budget earbuds. AIHOOR Wireless Buds come with Extra Bass, a built-in microphone and nearly 30hr of battery life. Includes four sizes of ear tips and seven color options. View Deal

Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones - was $249.99, now $123 at Amazon

Save 51% on these premium noise canceling headphones. Equipped with Extra Bass, Sony WH-XB910N are made for the lovers of punchy rhythms. They also come with built-in Alexa and up to 30hrs of battery life. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro | was $199.99 , now $119.99

Save 40% on the powerful Galaxy Buds Pro. Sweatproof and water resistant, these Samsung in-ear headphones boast high quality sound and long-lasting battery life. And no matter how tough your workout gets, they will stay firmly in your ears. View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | was $149.99 , now $139.99

Save 6% on these premium noise canceling earbuds. Jabra Elite 85t are equipped with 6 microphones and wind protection, so you can make calls anywhere. Come with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology and a long-lasting battery life. View Deal

Mu6 Ring Open Ear Air Conduction Headphones | was $99.99 , now $49.99 on Amazon

Save 50% on these wireless open ear Bluetooth headphones with microphone, made from sweat resistant material. These headphones have 10+ hours of play time and offer an open-ear design that will not go in or cover your ears, which allows you to listen to your surroundings while also enjoying music. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones - was $129.99, now $99.99 on Amazon

Save $30.00 (23%) on these sweat and weather resistant Bluetooth running headphones. With easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts and exclusive "Stay Hear" and tips that keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts. Lasts up to 6 hours per charge and takes 2 hours to fully recharge. View Deal

Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones - was $69.99, now $49.99 on Amazon

Save almost 30% on these Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones for Amazon Prime Day. With washable cooling Ear-Cup cushions, water and dust protection and Bluetooth capabilities, what's not to love? These headphones have a built-in microphone and can last for up to 35 hours play time. A full charge takes 2 hours, and a 15-minute boost gives you extra 2 hours of use. View Deal

STADOR Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | was $59.99 , now $39.99

Save a tidy 33% on these high-tech sports headphones. They come with four microphones that work together to monitor the sounds around you, help isolate speaking and suppress disruptive sounds. Each earbud can get 8 hours play back from a single charge and the complimentary 2200mAh charging case supports 12.5 times of recharging for both earbuds, giving up to 100 hours of play time. View Deal

APEKX Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds | was $59.99 , now $32.99

Save 41% on these Bluetooth earbuds this Amazon Prime Day. The secure and comfortable IPX7 waterproof design makes the earbuds perfect for sports. Without the hassle of wires, your hands are kept free for exercise. Comes with a lithium accumulator and portable charging case, for 22 hours continuous play time. View Deal

Best Black Friday running earbuds deals

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on these legendary Beats earphones from the house of Dr Dre. Enjoy superb audio whether you're working out or chilling out. They're resistant to sweat and water and each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time. View Deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds - was $199.99 , now $129.99 at Best Buy

Save an incredible $70 on these deluxe earbuds created by gaming hardware legends, Razer. They're just as good for sports too, and they feature THX® Certified sound with advanced hybrid active noise cancellation, and offer up to 20 hours battery life with the included charging case. View Deal

TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - was $49.99 , now $29.99 at Amazon

Save 10% on these powerful wireless earbuds. They each hold a 6-hour charge and the included case provides up to 30 hours of extra power when you need it. They're sweat-resistant, durable and deliver superb sound. And there are 6 beautiful colors to choose from. View Deal

Jabra - Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - was $199.99 , now $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on these premium in-ear headphones with advanced Voice Pick Up sensors and Active Noise Cancellation technology. Elite 7 Pro are loaded with four microphones for crystal-clear calls. They're also waterproof and can carry up to 30 hours charge time. View Deal

Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | was $149.00 , now $129.00 at Best Buy

BOSE have become a byword for audio quality, and with $20 off these Bose sport earbuds, you can enjoy pristine sound on every run. StayHear Max tips keep the buds secure in your ears and Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically boosts the lows and highsfor the riches audio on video and music. View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 | was $149.99 , now $89.99 at Best Buy

These Samsung earbuds will give you the audio quality you need to get ready for your workout and have advanced sound settings and noise cancellation so that you can just tune into the sounds you want to hear. View Deal

Rinsmola Bluetooth 5.1 Sport Headphones - was $49.99 , now $23.99 at Amazon

Save over 50% with these deluxe over-ear headphones at Amazon. SR lossless HD rendering technology provides pin-sharp sound, while the headphones carry 8 hours playback from a single charge. Free your hands with touch controls and enjoy great sound on every run. View Deal

JBL Reflect Mini True Headphones | was $149.99 , now $74.99 at BestBuy

Grab $75 off these wireless headphones from JBL that have countless features packed in. Sweat resistance and technology to filter in just the right amount of noise will make your running so much easier. View Deal

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds | was $31.99 , now $21.99 at Amazon

Save $10 (31%) on these budget-friendly Skullcandy earbuds. They have an excellent running time of 22 hours, are super speedy to charge, and are IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant. View Deal

What to look for in running headphones deals

The first thing to consider is design: do you want your running headphones to be wireless or have an extra strap for support? Or perhaps you’re a fan of in-ear headphones or over-ear designs.

Next, think about the type of running you will be doing. If you run at night or dusk, then you can buy headphones with a reflective design to make yourself more visible to cars. Again, avoid noise-canceling headphones if you are doing a lot of running on sidewalks, as they are so effective in filtering out external sounds that this could be pretty dangerous.

Another criterion is finding running headphones deals that are water and sweatproof. That might add a few dollars to the price but it will mean they last a lot longer and save you the hassle of repurchasing too soon.

Running headphones on sale

Bose Sport Open Earbuds deals

(Image credit: BOSE)

Bose Sport Open Earbuds

Best running headphones for quality

Battery life: 8 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

High quality audio Comfortable Sweat and weather resistant Limited battery life

It’ll be no surprise that opting for these running headphones from Bose means that audio quality will be the highest priority in their design. They claim to offer a full sensory experience with their combination of high quality sound with an open earbud design, meaning you can hear both your music and the world around you at the same time. The speaker placement of these earbuds is engineered to prevent your music from spilling out into the world; instead you’ll have clear consistent sounds in your ears as you run.

Owning a pair of comfortable running headphones is crucial, which is another element where these Bose Sport Open Earbuds come into their own. These headphones rest comfortably on your ears without covering them and you can adjust them to get the best fit possible. Glasses wearers should also consider these earbuds thanks to their compatibility with glasses, so that you don’t have to compromise on anything as you set out for your run.

Jaybird Vista True 2 Headphones deals

(Image credit: Jaybird)

Jaybird Vista True 2 Headphones

Best running headphones for durability

Battery life: 24 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

Fast charging 3 sizes to find a comfortable fit Extremely durable Costly

You can depend on the Jaybird Sport Vista 2 Headphones to be fully charged up whenever you need them, with 8 hours of charge within the earbuds themselves, and another 16 hours available by leaving your headphones in their charging case. And if you need your headphones in a hurry, you can also plug in your headphones for just five minutes in order to get an hour's worth of charge.

There’s a lot more than just good battery life when it comes to the Jaybird Vista 2 Headphones too. If you plan to put yourself through your paces as you run, you need headphones that will suit your pace. The Jaybird Sport Vista 2 Headphones have earth proof durability that covers watery weather conditions, dust, sweat and the unfortunate accident of them being dropped. Those who want a security will also love the fully customizable fit, with three sets of interchangeable ear gels so you can get it just right.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds deals

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds

Best running headphones for affordability

Battery life: 24 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

Simple to use Durable Good for calls No advanced settings

If you want a simple solution to a lack of motivation when you’re heading out for a run, then these wireless Skullcandy are the affordable choice. They have a battery life that can compete with far more expensive options, and they benefit from a sweat proof, waterproof and dust resistant design. If you need to take calls on the go then you’ll find the controls of these Skullcandy earbuds super easy to use too; plus they pair instantly with the last associated phone when you lift them out of their case.

For those who like to match their accessories with their workout clothes, then the color range of these Skullcandy earbuds is extensive. If you need to stay plugged into the world while you run you can also use one earbud at a time. Though you might not get all the high-end features of more advanced options, these earbuds are well equipped for their price.

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones deals

(Image credit: JBL )

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones

Best running headphones for safety

Battery life: 10 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

Simple 3 button control Safety light reflection Suitable for intensive exercise Limited battery life

If you end up having to run in the dark or dusk more often than you would like, then the JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Headphones can give you a little peace of mind. These earbuds are designed with safety light reflection, meaning that cars and passers by can spot you in less than ideal conditions. These headphones aren’t entirely wireless either, with a neckband for added comfort and to ensure that your music continues playing even during the most intense workout session.

The battery life of the JBL Reflect Mini 2 Headphones may be a little less desirable for some users, with only 10 hours available and no top up within a charging case. But these headphones do benefit from being easy to use, with 3 buttons to skip tracks or pause when you need to.

JLab JBuds Air Sport Earbuds deals

(Image credit: JLab)

JLab JBuds Air Sport Earbuds

Running headphones with the best battery life

Battery life: 40 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

Dirt and sweat proof Be Aware settings Good for phone calls Controls may be too sensitive

These earhooks from JLab are packed with features to make your workouts easier than ever. Their crowning design trait is the Be Aware Audio settings, which allows you to hear your surroundings while you run as well as letting you turn on when you want to let ambient noise in or not, so that outdoor and treadmill running is covered. If you often need to make calls on the go, then the dual microphones on these headphones allow one mic to pick up and eliminate surrounding noise, while the other picks up your voice.

With these JLabs headphones you’ll also benefit from an ergonomic design that should stay put through running, walking or working out. You can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to your headphones being reliably charged up too, with an impressive 40 hours of playtime.

Running headphones deals accessories

Alongside headphones, there are plenty of different accessories when it comes to running that you can integrate into your routine to make things all a bit easier. Rather than running clutching your phone in your hand, why not pick up an armband to slot it into? Depending on what you want to carry with you, there are armbands like the Armpocket that can carry your keys, card and phone all at once, so you can concentrate on upping your running time.

If you're just starting with your running journey and you want to make sure your hair stays off your face when you run, then you can also pick up a head tie or band, like this one from Nike . In the colder weather, gloves can also be a huge benefit as you run, to keep your fingers from suffering as they adjust to different temperatures. For more tips on keeping active, check out our feature on ways to keep exercising in winter .