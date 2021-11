Today’s students have grown up their entire lives immersed with technology at their fingertips and have been coined “digital natives” -- native speakers of the digital language of computers, video games and the internet. Computer and data science classes are also more common in the K-12 space, allowing students to not just be consumers, but active creators and innovators in the tech field. Here are some helpful videos from our video series Above the Noise that teachers can use to help students better understand the real life applications of the concepts taught in computer and data science classrooms. Students can also view the videos and discuss the topics with peers around the country with KQED Learn Discussions, a platform where teachers can find more classroom resources to support critical thinking and civil discourse.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO