Prince Royce's 'Lao' a Lao'' Lands Atop Latin Airplay Chart

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.”
The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.”
“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
