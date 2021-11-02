CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

UPDATE: Randolph County superintendent withdraws expulsion request for student related to LGBTQ+ mural controversy at Tygarts Valley High School

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs9Xs_0cee1waj00

UPDATE(Nov. 2, 2021 10:56 a.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Randolph County School Superintendent has decided to withdraw the expulsion request for a Tygarts Valley High School student for social media posts the student made, related to a controversy over a mural at the school, according to the ACLU of WV.

“Our client had the constitutional right to speak out, and it was also the right thing to do.
He should have been commended, not faced punishment,” read a statement from the ACLU.

ORIGINAL STORY(Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 p.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) announced Wednesday that it will represent a Randolph County high school student who is facing expulsion. The student was “exercising his First Amendment rights to warn LGBTQ+ classmates of potential threats against their safety,” according to a news release.

ACLU files suit on behalf of Bridgeport student-athlete over WV’s transgender sports law

The student learned of the threats after protests that were led by students who were upset over a mural at Tygarts Valley High School that depicted a rainbow and proclaimed that all people are equal, the release said.

The rainbow portion of the mural was later painted over.

The student’s social media posts were shared outside of school hours, the ACLU said. Last June, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Mahanoy v. B.L. that schools are far more limited in policing student speech that occurs off campus than expression that occurs in school during school hours, the ACLU cited. The Court, citing the landmark case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which protected students’ rights to protest during school hours, noted it was clear that students “do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of expression,” according to the ACLU’s news release.

The Superintendent of Randolph County Schools has recommended that the student be expelled. The student will be represented at the expulsion hearing by ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark, according to the news release.

ACLU-WV, Milan Health Right sue state over syringe exchange restrictions

“Our client’s speech falls clearly within the purview of First Amendment protections and if the Randolph County School Board moves forward and expels him, it will be in violation of his free speech rights,” Stark said. “Further, we have seen over the past many years so many tragic incidents of mass violence in schools. To punish a student for simply attempting to warn others of potential serious harm will only discourage other students from coming forward to report and share concerns they may have about their own safety and the safety of others.”

The ACLU-WV is keeping the name of the student confidential to protect his and his family’s safety, officials said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Randolph County, WV
Society
County
Randolph County, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Mural#Expulsion#Aclu Wv#The Supreme Court#Tinker#Randolph County Schools
WBOY 12 News

Marion County residents can now text their emergencies to 911

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County residents have a new way to get help in emergency situations.   People can now text 911 if they are within county lines. The text system is similar to sending anyone a normal text message.   Open the phone’s text messaging system. Enter the numbers “911” in the “TO” field. If 911 sends you a request for your […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer intends to run for State Senate in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer has announced her intention to run for a State Senate seat. Fleischauer will run in 2022 for the 13th district seat, which will cover eastern Monongalia and eastern Marion counties under the new redistricting. Fleischauer explained that part of her desire to switch legislative chambers comes down […]
DELAWARE STATE
WBOY 12 News

Multiple levies approved during Marion County Commission meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County commissioners met Wednesday in their bi-weekly meeting which took place right after everyone was let back into the Marion County Courthouse building. Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in one of the elevators. No injuries were reported to 12 news.   In the meeting, the commissioners moved to approve the levy amounts for the Marion County Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Attorney General Morrisey urges Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to consider gun reciprocity agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent a letter urging for a gun reciprocity agreement between Maryland and West Virginia to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.  In the law’s current state, if a West Virginia resident travels through Maryland while in possession of a gun, that resident is breaking Maryland law.  “We greatly […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy