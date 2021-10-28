CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham end Man City’s reign of dominance over Carabao Cup

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGonO_0cedjGMH00

Manchester City ’s grip on the Carabao Cup was finally loosened as West Ham knocked out the holders on penalties.

Phil Foden missed from the spot for City while West Ham scored all five of theirs to reach the quarter-finals.

City have won this competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four.

In fact Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from this cup, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

But they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged West Ham side, who then finished the job when Said Benrahma converted the winning penalty to the delight of a sold-out London Stadium.

Club captain Mark Noble, handed an increasingly rare start in what is his farewell season, enjoyed a fine match and also netted his penalty, as did Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell.

It was Noble who had the first effort on goal with a drive from the edge of the box which was punched clear by City keeper Zack Steffen.

At the other end of the career scale, City’s 19-year-old striker Cole Palmer started up front in a team showing nine changes but still packed with internationals.

Palmer, who followed up his goal against Wycombe in this competition with one in the Champions League at Club Brugge, could have added to that tally when he received a cut-back from Riyad Mahrez, but his shot was too close to Alphonse Areola in the West Ham goal.

As the first half drew to a close Palmer saw a shot deflected over and Nathan Ake headed a Mahrez free-kick wide.

West Ham were a much-changed side as well but still showing plenty of endeavour, with Noble setting up the overlapping Arthur Masuaku who fired just over.

They came even closer to breaking the deadlock when Masuaku stung the palms of Steffen, with Andriy Yarmolenko delaying his attempt to bury the rebound allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko to block.

At the other end the impressive Palmer teed up Ilkay Gundogan, whose shot fizzed across goal, before Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected effort was scrambled wide by Areola.

From the corner, the Hammers’ back-up keeper made a stunning point-blank save to keep out a header from John Stones.

It seemed neither team fancied the idea of penalties, with both attacking at will. Tomas Soucek was next to try his luck for West Ham but sidefooted wide when he should have hit the target.

Hammers boss David Moyes sensed his side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, could possibly record another statement win and made a triple substitution on the hour with Bowen, Benrahma and Pablo Fornals all sent on.

But City were still the more threatening and Palmer squandered a glorious chance when he lashed Raheem Sterling’s pull-back over before Areola saved with his feet to deny Gundogan and tipped Zinchenko’s drive away.

Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus had been summoned from City’s star-studded bench, and after Soucek curled another chance wide for the hosts, Areola held Sterling’s header to take the tie to penalties.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham discover who they will face in the last eight – and there's no sign of reigning champions Man City after they were dumped out by West Ham on penalties

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the eight clubs that will discover who they will face in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The draw for the last eight will take place on Saturday morning after each side booked their spot in the next round with victories earlier in the week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

EFL Cup scores: West Ham end Manchester City's reign in penalty shootout win; Liverpool through to quarters

Manchester City's four-year reign as EFL Cup champions was ended in dramatic fashion as West Ham United beat them on penalties in the fourth round. Pep Guardiola's side have made a habit of winning the first piece of silverware of the English season, lifting the trophy in five of the past six seasons, including each of the four most recent. However, they were frustrated by a compact, diligent West Ham side who are establishing quite the reputation for themselves this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches online and on TV, team news

If you're looking for the match-up of the round in the Last 16 of the Carabao Cup, then West Ham vs Manchester City tonight is it. Forget the novelty ties of top flight vs lower division. Prepare yourself today instead for an involving game of high quality football. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
David Moyes
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
90min.com

West Ham vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction - Carabao Cup

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for West Ham and Manchester City, who clash in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie at the London Stadium on Wednesday. The Hammers dumped Manchester United out at Old Trafford in the third round, thanks to Manuel Lanzini's goal, while City cruised past Wycombe of League One - blooding a number of their younger players in the process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and penalty shootout reaction

West Ham United face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, a big task for David Moyes’ side but similarly a big challenge for Pep Guardiola’s outfit, who have habitually rotated in this competition - and still been the dominant side in it. City have won the last four finals in this cup and are aiming for a record fifth in a row, which would also give them the most wins in League Cup history. They are currently level with Liverpool on eight each.It was a typically routine event for City to reach this point, beating Wycombe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Manchester United#The Champions League
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Manchester City continue their search for a record fifth successive League Cup triumph when they face West Ham United in the fourth round.Pep Guardiola’s side have been the dominant outfit in the competition of late thanks to their tremendous squad depth and desire to lift silverware.But the Hammers have been excellent this term and already dispatched Manchester United in the last round, so they’ll have every reason to be optimistic of causing another upset here.City saw off Wycombe in the third round, but this will be a much greater challenge against the side currently fourth in the Premier League.Here’s everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man City midfielder Gundogan excited for West Ham cup tie

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan says all the players are raring to go against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. City take on the Hammers on Wednesday in Round Four, hoping to progress to the next stage of the competition. The defending champions know they will not have an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola not taking Carabao Cup progress for granted as Man City travel to West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not taking Carabao Cup progress for granted as the perennial champions prepare to travel to West HamThe Etihad Stadium side have won the competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four editions in succession.Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from the competition, but Guardiola is expecting that remarkable record to be put to the test by David Moyes’ Hammers on Wednesday night.“It’s good,” the City boss said. “The League Cup is a tournament in this country and we have done quite well.“We won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Reveals Plan for Full-Back Duo During Carabao Cup Defeat to West Ham

After helping his side to a 4-1 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium at the weekend, Walker was again given the nod by Guardiola on the right side of defence. However, despite putting in a solid defensive display in the opening 45 minutes, the England international was replaced by Joao Cancelo at half-time, with the visitors struggling to breach the Hammers backline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Holders Manchester City are knocked out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in FIVE YEARS... with Phil Foden the only man to miss a penalty in shootout defeat by in-form West Ham

There will be a new name on the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2018 thanks to West Ham. And the way their season is going, why can't it be them?. Fourth in the league, one foot already in the Europa League last-16 and now a place in the League Cup quarter finals after becoming the first side to win a tie against Manchester City in this competition for five years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Carabao Cup

Manchester City's quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Carabao Cup triumph continues against West Ham on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side travel to the London Stadium in terrific form having taken apart both Club Brugge and Brighton in the space of a week. The hosts are in good touch, too,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Let's Go, Cole Palmer!", "Perfect Lineup" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Starting XI Against West Ham in Carabao Cup Round of 16 Tie

The Sky Blues can seal a berth in the quarter-final of the competition for the fifth season running with a victory against David Moyes' side at the London Stadium. Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are among those who have returned to the lineup after being benched for City's 4-1 win away at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy