Texas State

Exxon, union fail to end Texas refinery lockout after second day of meetings

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
United Steelworkers union members picket outside the Exxon Mobil Beaumont, after being locked out of the plant by the company, in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erwin Seba/File Photo

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) met on Wednesday for a second day without coming to an agreement to end a six-month lockout of hundreds of workers at the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

The two sides discussed a proposal the union put forward in a meeting on Tuesday, said Bryan Gross, USW International representative. The union represents 585 hourly workers at the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and lubricant oil plant.

Exxon on Wednesday offered an additional paid holiday to its existing proposal while rejecting USW requests, the company said in a web posting. Another meeting is being scheduled, Exxon said.

"Unfortunately, we are no closer to an agreement today than at any other point in the last nine months," Exxon said.

The union also presented a proposed return-to-work agreement for when a deal is reached and the lockout ends, Exxon and USW Local 13-243 said.

"As always, the union is prepared to meet the company in the middle to get a deal done," the union said.

Since negotiations began early this year, Exxon has said it wants to eliminate job bidding by seniority. The USW has refused, saying seniority helps assure the most experienced workers operate units.

Wednesday's meeting was the second since workers rejected Exxon's contract proposal on Oct. 19.

Production has continued with managers and temporary workers taking the place of the locked out workers.

Exxon has said if its existing proposal is not adopted by Nov. 1 it would remove a $500 signing bonus, any pay raises this year and some job-protection provisions.

All 585 workers represented by USW 13-243 are scheduled to vote between Nov. 12 and Dec. 22 on removing the union from the refinery in a decertification election to be overseen by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board.

Exxon has said the lockout will end when the contract is ratified or a decertification vote removes USW 13-243 from the refinery.

