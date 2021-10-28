CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump mocked for being reduced to writing letter to editor in Wall Street Journal to rant about election

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuDaL_0cedDZx800

The Wall Street Journal has published a letter to the editor by former President Donald Trump in which he repeats his widely disproven claims about the 2020 election.

Lacking his own online soapbox since being de-platformed from Twitter and Facebook and his subsequent reliance on his spokesperson’s account, his use of the letters page was mocked by some on social media.

The letter came in response to a Journal editorial published on Monday that accurately cited that President Joe Biden won the state of Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes.

Mr Trump wrote: “Well actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven’t figured out.”

He then listed a series of debunked claims concerning alleged electoral “fraud” in the state in 2020 that were referred to as “bananas”, “as bad as expected”, “desperate”, and “fully insane”.

Bloomberg politics reporter Ryan Beckwith appeared to sum up the feelings of many online by tweeting: “Area Man Writes Letter to the Editor.”

One response to his post was a gif of Grandpa Simpson at a typewriter with the caption: “I am not a crackpot.”

Jonathan Tamari, national political writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer , tweeted in response to the letter’s claims: “This is full of absolute lies — from the first bullet point down.”

Some commentators were appalled at the Journal providing a forum for the former president to repeat unfounded claims about the election with no rebuttal or context.

“How can the @WSJ justify publishing a letter to the editor from the former President in which he lists a string of faulty & misleading data points,” asked CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

At Politico , legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, who focuses on the 6 January Capitol riot, said that the editorial page had given Mr Trump a “platform to promote nonsense about the 2020 election results”.

Jordan Fischer, investigative reporter for WUSA9, also covering the Capitol riot and the editor of a newsletter tracking the fallout from that day, called the decision to publish “a new low for the WSJ Opinion section” adding that the paper had printed “a litany of election falsehoods from former President Trump – without even a single mention of the fact that their own editorial side has thoroughly debunked these claims”.

Columnist for Bulwark Online and director of Republicans for Voting Rights Amanda Carpenter tweeted: “Trump couldn’t post this on Facebook but the editors at the WSJ collectively decided to put it on their platform. Think about that. And they think they can distance themselves from it by doing it as an LTE. As of that magically absolves them from pushing the lies.”

Jay Willis, editor-in-chief of Balls & Strikes , which provides commentary on courts, judges, and the legal system, observed that “choosing to publish an unhinged letter to the editor from Donald Trump about voter fraud conspiracy theories *without any additional context* is absolutely f***ing insane and unconscionable”.

The former president also took time in his letter to the editor to attack former Attorney General Bill Barr, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Raw Story reports.

“Attorney General Bill Barr ordered US Attorney Bill McSwain to stand down and not investigate election irregularities,” complained Mr Trump.

“Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook poured over $17 million to interfere in the Pennsylvania election, including $5.5 million on ‘ballot processing equipment’ in Philadelphia and $552,000 for drop boxes where the voting pattern was not possible,” he added about the Facebook founder.

Joe Biden won the state of Pennsylvania, gaining 50.01 per cent of the popular vote to Mr Trump’s 48.84 per cent on 3 November 2020.

He received 3,458,229 votes to Mr Trump’s 3,377,674, a margin of victory of 80,555 votes.

Mr Trump won the state in 2016 by a margin of 0.72 per cent. Mr Biden won in 2020 by a margin of 1.17 per cent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Carpenter
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Deseret News

One of Mitt Romney’s arguments against eliminating Senate filibuster? Donald Trump could be elected president in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney is defending the Senate filibuster as Democrats look to eliminate or find ways around the rule that continues to blunt their agenda. And one of the arguments the Utah Republican uses against the idea is the “reasonable chance” that Donald Trump could be elected president and Republicans could control both houses in Congress in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Republicans#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Wsj#Cnn#Politico#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy