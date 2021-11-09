CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kearny Financial (KRNY) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; 3.4% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) declared...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Middlesex Water (MSEX) Raises Annual Dividend 6.4% to $0.29; 0.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) declared an annual dividend of $0.29 per share, or $0.29 annualized. This is a 6.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.2725. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dow (NYSE: DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New America High Income Fund (HYB) Declares $.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New America High Income Fund (NYSE: HYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share, or $7.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krny#Dividend Yield#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Consolidated Edison (ED) Declares $0.775 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.775 per share, or $3.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Assured Guaranty (AGO) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Vulcan Materials (VMC) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.4% to $0.85; 5.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. This is a 2.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.83. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carlisle Cos. (NYSE: CSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marathon Oil (MRO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.06; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. This is a 20% increase from the prior dividend of $0.05. The dividend will be payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 15, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PACCAR (PCAR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 15, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.6 percent. For a...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aflac (AFL) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aflac (NYSE: AFL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 16, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy