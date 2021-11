Although Samsung's One UI 4 beta program began a little later than expected, it proceeded at a good pace, and the company has now concluded testing on the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung released the third beta of its Android 12-based software skin around a week back in its home country of South Korea and per a post on the company's community forums first spotted by TizenHelp, it does not need any more participants and is now preparing to launch the "full version."

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO