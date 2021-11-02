CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

IPO for SPAC Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (IOAC) Opened at $10.08

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IOACU) (NASDAQ: IOAC)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (AFACU) Launches 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU), a blank check company sponsored by Arena Fortify Sponsor LLC and formed for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Proposed merger to create publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseasesCombined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts GitLab Inc (GTLB) at Outperform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiates coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Enterprise Software#Software As A Service#Streetinsider Premium#Ioacu#Company#Healthcare#Saas#Cantor Fitzgerald Co
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Northern Genesis Acquisi Filed by: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. Subject Company: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Commission File No. 001-39881. This filing relates to the proposed merger involving Northern Genesis Acquisition...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JFrog (FROG) PT Raised to $71 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) to $71.00 (from $66.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) PT Raised to $8 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger raised the price target on Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) to $8.00 (from $5.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Coinbase (COIN) Stock Is Up Over 4% Today

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading more than 4% in pre-open Monday as the total crypto market capitalization tops ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Reinstates Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich reinstates coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts IHS Holding (IHS) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin initiates coverage on IHS Holding (NYSE: IHS) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Fortune Rise Acquisition For: Nov 05 Filed by: Xu Lei

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) advanced 3.24% to $244.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $252.81 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

5.11 ABR Corp (VXI) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 5.11 ABR Corp (NASDAQ: VXI) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "5.11 is a category-defining, global lifestyle brand and innovator of purpose-built technical apparel, footwear and gear for a passionate and loyal group of consumers. We are a brand of choice for those who demand uncompromising functionality, durability, style and comfort of their gear. Our brand authenticity stems from decades of collaboration with elite first responders and military professionals around the world, innovating to solve their greatest needs in the most mission-critical settings, where failure is not an option. Today, we continue to design and innovate for these professionals with the added purpose of delivering that unique functional expertise to everyday consumers. We believe our large and growing community of everyday consumers associate with our brand heritage and authenticity and value our high-quality product design and functionality. These consumers purchase our apparel, footwear and gear for a wide range of activities from working out to outdoor pursuits to casual, everyday use. We call this customer base our “Everyday Consumers” and the professionals we serve our “Prosumers.” We have and will continue to be dedicated to designing apparel, footwear and gear that is highly functional, exceptionally comfortable and that will stand up to anything life throws at you."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades Remitly Global Inc (RELY) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller upgraded Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) from Peerperform to Outperform with a price target of $42.00 (from $45.00). The analyst comments "After a material pullback in the stock we are upgrading RELY to Outperform given our confidence in its high rate of growth medium term, including in its first quarterly earnings release on November 10th . The broader decline in money transfer stocks has been driven by fears of increased pricing pressures and alternative means of digital money transfer. While we recognize competitive dynamics (and apply a lower multiple relative to its growth than other Fintech names), in our view, RELY has never competed on price and has rapidly gained share in the largest remittance corridors through a leading mobile-first platform and a focus on the migrant experience. Since its IPO on September 23rd RELY has declined 27% versus the S&P500 gain of 2.6% over the same timeframe, resulting in 34% upside potential to our price target of $42. We see a relatively attractive set up into the quarter and recent checks suggest RELY continues to gain market share. RELY currently trades at 13x our 2023 Gross Profit estimate of $431mn, a growth adjusted multiple of 0.4x given our 33% revenue growth estimate from 2022 to 2023"
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy