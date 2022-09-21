ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s wine advent calendar is back for 2022 – here’s how to buy the plonk-packed delight

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 2 days ago

As Christmas nears ever closer, it’s time to welcome back our favourites: Michael Bublé, mince pies , festive fizz and all the rest.

But if you’re yet to get in the festive spirit, there’s one thing that’ll certainly help: Aldi’s wine advent calendar .

Well-known for its pocket-friendly yet highly-rated bottles of plonk , Aldi’s pulled out all the corks (sorry, we couldn’t resist) for 2022. With 25 mini bottles of vino just waiting to be discovered (and drunk), there’s undoubtedly no better way to see in the party season.

Aldi’s plonk-packed countdown is so impressive that the supermarket’s 2021 offering featured in our review of the best wine advent calendars , so you can trust the oenophiles among us will not be disappointed. You can expect red , white , rosé and sparkling , so there’s something for everyone.

Owing to it being a seasonal sell-out, you’ll want to be quick to get your hands on this vino-filled wonder. Read on for everything there is to know, including price and how to buy.

Aldi wine advent calendar: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 30 October

  • Number of days: 25
  • Price: £59.99
  • Release date: 30 October

Aldi clearly got the memo that everyone wants a very merry Christmas – within this countdown, there are 25 bottles of wine, with a mixture of red, white and sparkling bottles.

If you’re sceptical about the Aldi quality, you should know that its 2021 offering was so good it landed a spot in our review of the best wine advent calendars from last year.

The budget-friendly supermarket’s option from last year served as a “great way to discover the supermarket’s range of red, white and sparkling wines on a smaller scale, without committing to a full bottle”. And we think this year’s wine advent calendar will be the same, given that there’s everything from chardonnay to merlot, and from prosecco to sparkling rosé.

It’s not hard to see why it was a sell-out last year, so, if you want to get your hands on it, we’d recommend being quick. The wine advent calendar will be available to buy online from Sunday 30 October. As of 21 September, Aldi hasn’t yet updated its website with details of this year’s calendar, but be sure to keep an eye out closer to the on-sale date.

Available from 30 October

Looking for more plonk-packed calendars? Read our guide to the Virgin Wines alcohol-filled advent calendars

