The best AirPods Pro prices, deals, and sales in November 2022

By Tabitha Baker
 3 days ago

Those searching for the best and latest AirPods Pro deals are having increasingly good luck - given that Apple's premium ANC buds have been out in the wild for ages since their September 2020 launch. This means that - yes, even for these premium Apple products - we've seen the price fall considerably, and even enabling folks to pick up the AirPods Pro for between $169 and $189 / £169 and £189. Those discounts have, however, been muddied by the new MagSafe charging variant.

Released in late 2021, this latest iteration simply adds MagSafe compatibility to the wireless charging case but has somewhat stalled all the AirPods Pro deals we were enjoying beforehand. However, since then we've seen that MagSafe version dropping down to prices similar of the iteration before, which means you may be able to save as much as $60.

You'll find all the lowest AirPods Pro prices available right now just below, with more models on sale further down the page.

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

Our price comparison technology brings together all the cheapest AirPods Pro deals available on the web right now and refreshes every 30 minutes. That means you've got all the discounts you need to see right here.

More AirPods deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the second generation AirPods see regular discounts as well. We usually find these buds available for around $119 / £119 but they have dropped to $99.99 / £106 in the past, so if you spot this price again you're getting an excellent discount.

The new AirPods 3, however, are still fresh to the shelves. That means we haven't seen too many discounts on the improved model, though Amazon has already cut a few dollars off before in the US.

The luxury AirPods Max are for those who really want to invest in Apple's premium range of headphones. These distinctive cups have come a long way from their $549 / £549 launch prices, dropping to record lows of $449 / £429 in a couple of brief flash sales over the course of the year. A price of between $449 and $489 / £439 and £469 represents a good offer on these headphones.

If you're after something more geared towards your mobile or Nintendo Switch gaming, check out the best gaming earbuds . Or, take a look at all the best gaming headsets up for grabs right now (we're also rounding up all the latest cheap gaming headset deals ). If you're looking for more Apple goodies, check out our guide to the best iPad Pro deals on the shelves today.

