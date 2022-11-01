The best iPad Pro deals, sales, and prices in November 2022

Considering how expensive these top-tier tablets are, getting your hands on iPad Pro deals is essential (while they're the best of the best, they have a price to match). However, don't panic. Offers do turn up pretty regularly, so there are discounts to be found if you know where to look. That's where our bargain-hunters come in.

We were treated to some particularly early iPad Pro deals with the latest generation, with retailers taking $50 / £20 off just weeks after launch in April 2021. Since then, prices have been jumping between $749 and $799 (£710 and £749) for the 11-inch device, and $999 and $1,099 (£959 and £999) for the 12.9-inch. That's great news for anyone after one of the best gaming tablets on the market.

You'll usually find the best iPad Pro deals landing around the end of each one's life cycle, but these devices do get their fair share of air time during holiday sales as well. As soon as a new model is released, these costs are going to plummet (as we saw with the previous 2020 generation), but if you're after a luxury tablet before then it's worth keeping an eye out over the next few months.

We're rounding up all the latest iPad Pro deals just below, with our price comparison software checking for the best sales across all your favorite retailers every 30 minutes.

The best 11-inch iPad Pro deals

The 11-inch iPad Pro has an MSRP of $799 / £749. We've seen that price teetering by around $50 / £30 in the past, which means there is some wiggle room for more discounts. If you spot a price below $749 or £710 in the chart below, you're onto a winner.

The best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro kicks things up a notch with an impressive XDR display, but you are paying a premium for the luxury of a larger, upgraded screen. Nevertheless, we usually see this model on sale for around $999 / £949, and if you do spot a price lower than this we'd recommend jumping on it sooner rather than later.

What is the iPad Pro price?

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the cheaper of the two models, often found for between $749 and $799 (£710 and £749). However, if you're after that boosted XDR display, you're looking at a price increase of around $200 / £200. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro price is usually settled at between $999 and $1,099 (£949 and £999). These are the costs of the base 128GB WiFi models, the cheapest configurations available, but you'll find more options in the chart below.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB WiFi $799 / £749 $899 / £849 $1,099 / £1,049 $1,499 / £1,399 $1,899 / £1,749 Cellular $999 / £899 $1,099 / £999 $1,299 / £1,199 $1,699 / £1,549 $2,099 / £1,899

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB WiFi $1,099 / £999 $1,199 / £1,099 $1,399 / £1,299 $1,799 / £1,649 $2,199 / £1,999 Cellular $1,299 / £1,149 $1,399 / £1,249 $1,599 / £1,449 $1,999 / £1,799 $2,399 / £2,149

Is the iPad Pro worth it?

The iPad Pro will be well worth the investment if you're looking to sink some cash into a long-term device that can take care of a range of high-end apps and demanding programs. That means those on the hunt for a device for some light gaming, streaming, and web-browsing won't find the right value in the Pro line. However, if you're a content creator, or you use media editing apps on a regular basis, the increased processing power, better screen quality, and larger storage options will help streamline your process.

Can iPad Pro replace a laptop?

The iPad Pro is being taken up by many a user to replace a whole laptop experience. Of course, it should be noted straight from the off that you won't be able to fully replace a Windows experience with an iPad Pro alone. However, now that these devices can take mouse and keyboard input, and offer that powerful M1 chip, it is possible use it in the same way you would a MacBook for everyday tasks and some more demanding apps.

What is an iPad Pro used for?

The iPad Pro is designed as a high-end tablet for use in media creation and more demanding apps. While all iPads offer the web browsing, gaming, and streaming performance for everyday use, the Pro line carries more powerful processors and larger storage options for power-user use.

