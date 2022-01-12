TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Maryland

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#24. Kent County, MD

#23. Queen Anne's County, MD

#22. Calvert County, MD

#21. Carroll County, MD

#20. Garrett County, MD

#19. Caroline County, MD

#18. St. Mary's County, MD

#17. Talbot County, MD

#16. Cecil County, MD

#15. Anne Arundel County, MD

#14. Howard County, MD

#13. Somerset County, MD

#12. Wicomico County, MD

#11. Worcester County, MD

#10. Baltimore County, MD

#9. Washington County, MD

#8. Charles County, MD

#7. Harford County, MD

#6. Baltimore city, MD

#5. Prince George's County, MD

#4. Frederick County, MD

#3. Dorchester County, MD

#2. Allegany County, MD

#1. Montgomery County, MD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (128 new cases, -63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,352 (2,399 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (60 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (12,544 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 738 (372 new cases, -66% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,377 (5,732 total cases)--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (86 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (31,811 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (820 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,362 (8,662 total cases)--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (109 total deaths)--- 41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (61,627 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (1,629 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,282 (17,320 total cases)--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (332 total deaths)--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (119,081 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 968 (281 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,879 (4,607 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (101 total deaths)--- 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (13,939 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (326 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,198 (4,743 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (58 total deaths)--- 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (18,051 fully vaccinated)--- 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,051 (1,193 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,639 (14,347 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (184 total deaths)--- 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (73,592 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (397 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,538 (4,290 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (68 total deaths)--- 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (26,034 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (1,098 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,756 (12,092 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (215 total deaths)--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (56,581 fully vaccinated)--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (6,824 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,884 (74,629 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (860 total deaths)--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (426,194 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,221 (3,978 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,711 (34,886 total cases)--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (304 total deaths)--- 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (264,406 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,222 (313 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,970 (4,091 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (60 total deaths)--- 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (12,189 fully vaccinated)--- 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,317 (1,365 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,592 (15,119 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (255 total deaths)--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (54,427 fully vaccinated)--- 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,368 (715 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,916 (6,752 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (132 total deaths)--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (35,769 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,466 (12,127 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,539 (112,020 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (2,040 total deaths)--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (560,494 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,486 (2,245 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,991 (28,685 total cases)--- 36.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (486 total deaths)--- 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (85,070 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,527 (2,493 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,722 (22,402 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (279 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (103,429 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,548 (3,954 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,303 (31,428 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (437 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (170,397 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,606 (9,532 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,784 (93,675 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (1,471 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (358,631 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,628 (14,802 new cases, -47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,000 (145,492 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (1,817 total deaths)--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (622,280 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,734 (4,500 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,161 (36,755 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (428 total deaths)--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (189,217 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,741 (556 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,541 (5,920 total cases)--- 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (93 total deaths)--- 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (17,707 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,836 (1,293 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,723 (13,184 total cases)--- 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (298 total deaths)--- 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (37,802 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,138 (22,460 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,458 (130,895 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (1,788 total deaths)--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (883,123 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% higher vaccination rate than Maryland