Pennsylvania State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mifflin County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (383 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,011 (9,694 total cases)

--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (245 total deaths)
--- 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (21,289 fully vaccinated)
Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Huntingdon County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 884 (399 new cases, +116% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,817 (8,946 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (206 total deaths)
--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (20,853 fully vaccinated)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Greene County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (326 new cases, +108% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,549 (6,721 total cases)
--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (82 total deaths)
--- 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (15,706 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#47. Fayette County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 906 (1,171 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,898 (24,430 total cases)
--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (550 total deaths)
--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (66,787 fully vaccinated)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Indiana County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (775 new cases, +78% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,973 (13,429 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (306 total deaths)
--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (35,471 fully vaccinated)
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Somerset County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (682 new cases, +61% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,246 (14,870 total cases)
--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (345 total deaths)
--- 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (33,183 fully vaccinated)
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 937 (251 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,399 (4,126 total cases)
--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (92 total deaths)
--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (15,192 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#43. Elk County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (287 new cases, +126% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,954 (5,669 total cases)
--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (79 total deaths)
--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (16,032 fully vaccinated)
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lycoming County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (1,142 new cases, +93% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,407 (23,121 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (456 total deaths)
--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (56,574 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#41. Cumberland County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (2,585 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,832 (40,114 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (743 total deaths)
--- 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (152,304 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#40. Clinton County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,022 (395 new cases, +61% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,837 (7,277 total cases)
--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (110 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (16,498 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#39. Mercer County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (1,119 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,903 (19,590 total cases)
--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (437 total deaths)
--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (53,132 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fulton County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (153 new cases, +63% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,870 (3,323 total cases)
--- 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (51 total deaths)
--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (4,200 fully vaccinated)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Crawford County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (891 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,265 (16,304 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (264 total deaths)
--- 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (38,296 fully vaccinated)
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Armstrong County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (697 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,671 (12,734 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (281 total deaths)
--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (36,857 fully vaccinated)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Centre County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (1,771 new cases, +37% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,507 (28,429 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (298 total deaths)
--- 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (91,766 fully vaccinated)
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Schuylkill County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,094 (1,546 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,819 (28,016 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (571 total deaths)
--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (78,985 fully vaccinated)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Beaver County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (1,805 new cases, +99% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,412 (31,822 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (624 total deaths)
--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (85,129 fully vaccinated)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Northumberland County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (1,002 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,084 (18,245 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (479 total deaths)
--- 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (49,461 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#31. Westmoreland County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (3,847 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,357 (64,047 total cases)
--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (1,152 total deaths)
--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (190,204 fully vaccinated)
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbia County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (719 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,216 (11,834 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (196 total deaths)
--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (36,602 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Montour County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (204 new cases, +49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,386 (3,534 total cases)
--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (82 total deaths)
--- 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (13,363 fully vaccinated)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lawrence County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,124 (961 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,440 (15,768 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (347 total deaths)
--- 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (41,801 fully vaccinated)
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wayne County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (595 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,180 (8,310 total cases)
--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (144 total deaths)
--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (28,054 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#26. Bradford County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,160 (700 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,351 (11,673 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (165 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (22,697 fully vaccinated)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Susquehanna County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (470 new cases, +44% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,741 (6,348 total cases)
--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (93 total deaths)
--- 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (16,003 fully vaccinated)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cambria County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,186 (1,544 new cases, +98% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,906 (27,218 total cases)
--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (635 total deaths)
--- 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (67,512 fully vaccinated)
Pixabay

#23. Adams County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,247 (1,285 new cases, +17% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,360 (19,943 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (289 total deaths)
--- 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (49,705 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#22. Pike County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,265 (706 new cases, +103% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,322 (7,993 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (76 total deaths)
--- 53.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (27,347 fully vaccinated)
Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montgomery County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,265 (10,511 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,973 (124,417 total cases)
--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (2,028 total deaths)
--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (510,947 fully vaccinated)
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chester County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,269 (6,660 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,327 (75,216 total cases)
--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (993 total deaths)
--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (346,725 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#19. Franklin County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (2,074 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,775 (32,207 total cases)
--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (571 total deaths)
--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (64,890 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#18. Lackawanna County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,382 (2,897 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,859 (33,253 total cases)
--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (608 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (137,813 fully vaccinated)
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#17. Dauphin County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,404 (3,908 new cases, +57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,474 (48,629 total cases)
--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (783 total deaths)
--- 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (157,643 fully vaccinated)
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lancaster County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,406 (7,675 new cases, +48% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,477 (100,833 total cases)
--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (1,596 total deaths)
--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (296,299 fully vaccinated)
Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Butler County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,438 (2,702 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,248 (36,158 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (634 total deaths)
--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (112,179 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#14. Carbon County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,440 (924 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,207 (12,969 total cases)
--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (238 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (36,310 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bucks County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,473 (9,254 new cases, +60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,425 (103,196 total cases)
--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (1,583 total deaths)
--- 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (375,280 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#12. Erie County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,474 (3,977 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,262 (46,560 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (644 total deaths)
--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (150,434 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#11. York County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,573 (7,062 new cases, +24% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,197 (95,186 total cases)
--- 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (1,245 total deaths)
--- 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (236,381 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#10. Luzerne County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,577 (5,005 new cases, +79% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,713 (59,397 total cases)
--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (1,106 total deaths)
--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (188,940 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lebanon County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,615 (2,290 new cases, +53% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,261 (30,146 total cases)
--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (414 total deaths)
--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (69,802 fully vaccinated)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Berks County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (7,274 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,274 (85,386 total cases)
--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (1,366 total deaths)
--- 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (230,328 fully vaccinated)
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Philadelphia County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,734 (27,468 new cases, +35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,186 (256,404 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (4,326 total deaths)
--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (962,075 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Delaware County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,792 (10,158 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,269 (92,202 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (1,604 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (337,974 fully vaccinated)
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,801 (3,725 new cases, +102% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,210 (39,739 total cases)
--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (535 total deaths)
--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (122,188 fully vaccinated)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monroe County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,900 (3,235 new cases, +76% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,654 (30,060 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (428 total deaths)
--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (90,978 fully vaccinated)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Allegheny County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,959 (23,822 new cases, +91% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,915 (205,696 total cases)
--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2,786 total deaths)
--- 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (794,663 fully vaccinated)
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Northampton County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,986 (6,063 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,697 (66,238 total cases)
--- 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (907 total deaths)
--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (192,823 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lehigh County, PA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,200 (8,125 new cases, +76% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,926 (73,591 total cases)
--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (1,076 total deaths)
--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (248,661 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stacker

Stacker

