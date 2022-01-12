Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Spencer County, IN

#49. Ripley County, IN

#48. Jennings County, IN

#47. Wabash County, IN

#46. Putnam County, IN

#45. Fountain County, IN

#44. Union County, IN

#43. Vermillion County, IN

#42. Steuben County, IN

#41. Dearborn County, IN

#40. Henry County, IN

#39. White County, IN

#38. Posey County, IN

#37. Whitley County, IN

#36. Sullivan County, IN

#35. Pulaski County, IN

#34. Dubois County, IN

#33. Jackson County, IN

#32. Clark County, IN

#31. Bartholomew County, IN

#30. Floyd County, IN

#29. Scott County, IN

#28. Rush County, IN

#27. Clinton County, IN

#26. Huntington County, IN

#25. St. Joseph County, IN

#24. Gibson County, IN

#23. Morgan County, IN

#22. Benton County, IN

#21. Clay County, IN

#20. Owen County, IN

#19. Wayne County, IN

#18. Hendricks County, IN

#17. Howard County, IN

#16. Tippecanoe County, IN

#15. Boone County, IN

#14. Madison County, IN

#13. Shelby County, IN

#12. Warrick County, IN

#11. Jasper County, IN

#10. Vanderburgh County, IN

#9. Johnson County, IN

#8. Vigo County, IN

#7. Hancock County, IN

#6. Porter County, IN

#5. LaPorte County, IN

#4. Allen County, IN

#3. Hamilton County, IN

#2. Lake County, IN

#1. Marion County, IN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 814 (165 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,245 (4,105 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (56 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (8,718 fully vaccinated)--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (231 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,959 (6,503 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (105 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (13,044 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 826 (229 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,969 (5,261 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (71 total deaths)--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (10,682 fully vaccinated)--- 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 845 (262 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,993 (7,127 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (133 total deaths)--- 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (12,342 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (331 new cases, +71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,632 (7,377 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (92 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (15,466 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 899 (147 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,588 (4,346 total cases)--- 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (77 total deaths)--- 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (7,305 fully vaccinated)--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 907 (64 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,924 (1,476 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (18 total deaths)--- 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (3,353 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (143 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,925 (3,243 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (61 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (6,981 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (321 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,446 (7,765 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (98 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (15,868 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (466 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,842 (10,308 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (110 total deaths)--- 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (29,102 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (464 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,873 (10,493 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (187 total deaths)--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (24,060 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 975 (235 new cases, +52% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,011 (5,546 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (76 total deaths)--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (12,597 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 979 (249 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,531 (4,712 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (46 total deaths)--- 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (11,655 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 980 (333 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,597 (7,675 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (70 total deaths)--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (15,517 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (211 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,256 (3,980 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (60 total deaths)--- 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (9,878 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (128 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,141 (2,488 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 575 (71 total deaths)--- 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (5,353 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (444 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,032 (9,843 total cases)--- 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (151 total deaths)--- 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (23,561 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (464 new cases, +81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,669 (9,142 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (101 total deaths)--- 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (22,485 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,057 (1,251 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,566 (23,147 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (307 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (68,350 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,062 (890 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,421 (15,433 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (207 total deaths)--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (47,523 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (836 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,749 (13,937 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (242 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (43,050 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,072 (256 new cases, +41% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,136 (5,762 total cases)--- 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (85 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (10,099 fully vaccinated)--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,098 (182 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,995 (3,647 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (36 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (7,497 fully vaccinated)--- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (365 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,603 (7,323 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (91 total deaths)--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (14,876 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,136 (415 new cases, +66% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,644 (9,000 total cases)--- 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (135 total deaths)--- 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (17,694 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (3,147 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,548 (58,574 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (725 total deaths)--- 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (152,136 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,188 (400 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,285 (8,174 total cases)--- 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (125 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (15,116 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,190 (839 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,640 (12,434 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (218 total deaths)--- 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (36,374 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,200 (105 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,588 (1,976 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (21 total deaths)--- 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (3,510 fully vaccinated)--- 23.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,209 (317 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,580 (5,397 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (70 total deaths)--- 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (14,045 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (252 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,265 (4,215 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (87 total deaths)--- 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (8,519 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,216 (801 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,480 (14,152 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (292 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (31,107 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (2,142 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,383 (31,308 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (436 total deaths)--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (117,473 fully vaccinated)--- 31.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,272 (1,050 new cases, +136% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,632 (19,507 total cases)--- 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (360 total deaths)--- 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (37,522 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,280 (2,505 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (37,067 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (316 total deaths)--- 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (108,365 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,285 (872 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,549 (11,906 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (133 total deaths)--- 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (46,136 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,297 (1,680 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,681 (25,500 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (514 total deaths)--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (65,056 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,328 (594 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,670 (10,140 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (147 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (24,735 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,394 (878 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,642 (14,264 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (208 total deaths)--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (38,091 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,403 (471 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,281 (7,478 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (108 total deaths)--- 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,100 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,420 (2,577 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,266 (40,402 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (518 total deaths)--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (100,467 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,445 (2,285 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,917 (33,084 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (502 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (88,798 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,463 (1,566 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,032 (22,512 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (333 total deaths)--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (51,486 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,466 (1,146 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,691 (16,174 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (203 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (50,902 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,472 (2,508 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,570 (31,642 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (447 total deaths)--- 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (92,744 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,522 (1,673 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,137 (21,029 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (296 total deaths)--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (58,944 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,531 (5,806 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,303 (80,802 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (979 total deaths)--- 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (190,283 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,563 (5,284 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,678 (63,134 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (521 total deaths)--- 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (232,113 fully vaccinated)--- 31.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,600 (7,766 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,012 (92,302 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (1,394 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (259,197 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (15,847 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,574 (179,158 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (2,426 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (510,428 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana