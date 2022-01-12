PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Michigan

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Sanilac County, MI

#49. Iosco County, MI

#48. Grand Traverse County, MI

#47. Iron County, MI

#46. Leelanau County, MI

#45. Benzie County, MI

#44. Luce County, MI

#43. Ionia County, MI

#42. Emmet County, MI

#41. Barry County, MI

#40. Gratiot County, MI

#39. Mackinac County, MI

#38. Tuscola County, MI

#37. Antrim County, MI

#36. Schoolcraft County, MI

#35. Baraga County, MI

#34. Allegan County, MI

#33. Gladwin County, MI

#32. Delta County, MI

#31. Isabella County, MI

#30. Midland County, MI

#29. Lapeer County, MI

#28. Van Buren County, MI

#27. Calhoun County, MI

#26. Dickinson County, MI

#25. Alger County, MI

#24. Bay County, MI

#23. Ottawa County, MI

#22. Muskegon County, MI

#21. Saginaw County, MI

#20. Jackson County, MI

#19. Lenawee County, MI

#18. Berrien County, MI

#17. Shiawassee County, MI

#16. Charlevoix County, MI

#15. Eaton County, MI

#14. St. Clair County, MI

#13. Marquette County, MI

#12. Clinton County, MI

#11. Ingham County, MI

#10. Chippewa County, MI

#9. Livingston County, MI

#8. Kent County, MI

#7. Kalamazoo County, MI

#6. Genesee County, MI

#5. Monroe County, MI

#4. Oakland County, MI

#3. Macomb County, MI

#2. Washtenaw County, MI

#1. Wayne County, MI

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (322 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,345 (7,141 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (168 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (17,038 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 788 (198 new cases, +321% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,915 (3,999 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (117 total deaths)--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (13,767 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 789 (734 new cases, +195% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,956 (12,991 total cases)--- 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (186 total deaths)--- 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (60,640 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 795 (88 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,721 (1,961 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 660 (73 total deaths)--- 120.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (6,077 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 809 (176 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,339 (2,685 total cases)--- 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (42 total deaths)--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (17,450 fully vaccinated)--- 40.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (144 new cases, +227% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,359 (2,551 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (56 total deaths)--- 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (11,591 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (52 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,547 (1,093 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (5 total deaths)--- 73.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (2,694 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (552 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,670 (12,726 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (145 total deaths)--- 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (29,279 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (287 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,473 (4,836 total cases)--- 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (63 total deaths)--- 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (23,552 fully vaccinated)--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 861 (530 new cases, +132% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,320 (11,276 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (134 total deaths)--- 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (28,858 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 865 (352 new cases, +217% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,410 (8,309 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (163 total deaths)--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (18,079 fully vaccinated)--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 870 (94 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,631 (1,796 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (23 total deaths)--- 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (7,872 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 894 (467 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,992 (10,445 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (245 total deaths)--- 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (23,271 fully vaccinated)--- 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (212 new cases, +272% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,427 (3,365 total cases)--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (52 total deaths)--- 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (13,130 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (74 new cases, +289% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,777 (1,277 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (9 total deaths)--- 63.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (4,404 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (75 new cases, +241% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,113 (1,569 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (48 total deaths)--- 95.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (4,778 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 915 (1,081 new cases, +173% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,103 (21,376 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (287 total deaths)--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (59,048 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (236 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,227 (4,384 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (101 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (11,816 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (337 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,934 (7,491 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (138 total deaths)--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (21,524 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 943 (659 new cases, +180% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,273 (12,069 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (167 total deaths)--- 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (30,022 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (845 new cases, +187% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,288 (14,376 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (190 total deaths)--- 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (47,312 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,017 (891 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,788 (16,460 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (345 total deaths)--- 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (39,975 fully vaccinated)--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (778 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,851 (13,509 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (219 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (41,346 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (1,379 new cases, +208% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,531 (26,203 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (486 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (67,117 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (273 new cases, +181% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,364 (5,392 total cases)--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (94 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (16,463 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (99 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,120 (1,195 total cases)--- 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (11 total deaths)--- 59.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (5,539 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,092 (1,126 new cases, +252% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,680 (20,295 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (492 total deaths)--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (56,900 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (3,201 new cases, +193% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,120 (58,717 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (672 total deaths)--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (161,451 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (1,939 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,106 (31,425 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (530 total deaths)--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (91,515 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,130 (2,154 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,036 (38,176 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (814 total deaths)--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (96,981 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (1,826 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,362 (30,691 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (451 total deaths)--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (80,061 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (1,161 new cases, +195% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,180 (18,883 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (261 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (49,939 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (1,836 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,811 (27,323 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (418 total deaths)--- 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (82,244 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (868 new cases, +219% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,952 (13,592 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (192 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (33,770 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,308 (342 new cases, +558% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,359 (3,754 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (53 total deaths)--- 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (16,345 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,318 (1,453 new cases, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,973 (19,818 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (331 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (60,468 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (2,129 new cases, +151% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,607 (32,792 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (692 total deaths)--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (76,463 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,372 (915 new cases, +247% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,234 (10,161 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (97 total deaths)--- 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (41,284 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (1,098 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,271 (15,339 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (168 total deaths)--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (43,704 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,380 (4,036 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,814 (46,240 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (603 total deaths)--- 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (160,711 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,392 (520 new cases, +294% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,133 (5,652 total cases)--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (72 total deaths)--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (25,061 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,439 (2,763 new cases, +177% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,679 (35,862 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (365 total deaths)--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (111,672 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,457 (9,573 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,178 (132,562 total cases)--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (1,294 total deaths)--- 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (385,492 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,509 (3,999 new cases, +153% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,678 (44,209 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (557 total deaths)--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (156,253 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,577 (6,398 new cases, +201% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,351 (78,529 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (1,393 total deaths)--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (196,271 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,623 (2,443 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,718 (29,675 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (386 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (81,708 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,719 (21,617 new cases, +113% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,567 (220,919 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (3,199 total deaths)--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (802,628 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,828 (15,973 new cases, +99% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,772 (181,544 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (3,304 total deaths)--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (477,540 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,849 (6,796 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,389 (52,895 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (418 total deaths)--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (252,541 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,899 (33,222 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,772 (310,887 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (6,659 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (895,507 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan